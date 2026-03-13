Planning a family vacation, like many aspects of parenting, is a fine art. With so many people to please, the stakes are high when plotting the perfect break. How to ensure your holiday hits the high notes? Start by choosing the destination carefully and then look for hotels that not only welcome but also encourage and entertain younger travelers. You don’t need to sacrifice comfort and style for family-friendly programming, either.

Whether you’re embarking on the first adventure with a swaddled addition or you’re in transit with a teen, these family vacation spots across the globe should provide inspiration to get your whole family going.

Puerto Rico

At the Fairmont El San Juan Hotel, you can swim in the pools or at the adjacent beach. Courtesy of Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

Puerto Rico was a perfect family vacation destination long before Bad Bunny planted it firmly on travel radars. In cultural San Juan, the hands-on Museo del Niño de Carolina will fire young imaginations, and the Castillo San Felipe del Morro (colonial fort) is a must. For active families, there are surf and snorkel opportunities along the east and west coasts, and hikes in the wildlife-filled green interior. The island will keep everyone busy.

Where to stay

At the Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, on the north coast west of San Juan, the Rockefeller walking trail and the Watermill Aquatic Park—an “aquatic playground” fashioned after a traditional sugar mill and featuring lazy rivers and waterslides—will tire out older kids while you relax at the spa. The historic Fairmont El San Juan Hotel is another option; it comprises 338 rooms and suites, four pools, and a private beach club.

Slovenia

The family that rafts together, stays together. Photo by marcin jucha/Shutterstock

Summer hordes fill the beaches of Croatia year after year, but for a less-trodden alternative try heading a few miles north. The much smaller country of Slovenia is densely packed with family-friendly delights, including the world’s largest cave castle and several water parks. Also not to miss: the town of Piran on Slovenia’s sliver of Adriatic coast, the fortifications of Ljubljana, a paddle on Lake Bled, and rafting on the Soča River.

Where to stay

The Grad Otočec hotel is basically a fairy-tale castle dating back to the 13th century. Outside it’s all turrets and fortifications, but inside it’s pure comfort. It has played host to European royalty and several real-life James Bonds, and it offers a pool, tennis court, and amusement park at its sister hotel nearby.

Sabi Sand Game Reserve, South Africa

Spotting one of the big five might be almost as good as bagging a Pokémon. Courtesy of Singita

A safari can be one of the most transformative experiences for children once they’ve hit the right age, and South Africa’s Sabi Sand Reserve (which shares an unfenced border with Kruger National Park) is a prime spot to make those memories. The big five roam some 160,600 acres here and more than 300 bird species fly the skies.

Where to stay

Singita Ebony Lodge, the first of the Singita luxury safari camps, offers comfortable suites with private plunge pools. The activities will keep children busy all week. Stargazing, photography, and game drives are all available, and Singita’s extra family options include board games, arts and crafts, and a “Mini Rangers’ Course” teaching animal tracking, bird-watching, and bush survival. Older teens, meanwhile, are taught advanced survival skills like building fires and finding water sources or may be taken to plant trees at community schools.

The 12 cottages of &Beyond Kirkman’s Kamp are another worthy option. This exclusive resort welcomes children and runs a WildChild program, encompassing everything from fishing to crafting, painting, and making bows and arrows, as well as a babysitting service.

Hampshire, England

This southern county is brimming with attractions for a family-friendly vacation, including Beaulieu National Motor Museum in the heart of the lovely New Forest, a Go Ape rope course for swinging from tree to tree like a crazed monkey, and Paultons Park with its dinosaur world and Peppa Pig land for true parental gluttons for punishment. The Historic Dockyard in Portsmouth and SeaCity in Southampton offer plenty of hands-on maritime education.

Where to stay

At Chewton Glen Hotel & Spa in the New Forest, kids stay free during the holidays. There’s a range of activities—including biking, archery, falconry, and duck herding (yes, duck herding). The hotel offers several Treehouse Suites high in the foliage. Alternatively, converted Georgian mansion Heckfield Place has featured in Afar’s Stay List and has 400 acres of woodland to explore. Boating and swimming are among the activities, and the hotel will add a child’s bed to your room upon request.

The Palos Verdes Peninsula, California

The Palos Verdes Peninsula is a remarkably wild stretch of Southern California jutting into the Pacific. You won’t find movie studios or theme parks on these ragged clifftops. Here hiking, biking, and horse-riding trails wind around succulents and native shrubs, offering expansive ocean views at every turn. Head north for the comparatively chilled beach towns of the South Bay, including Redondo Beach, upscale Manhattan Beach, and Hermosa Beach. Or follow the road south for kayaking and whale-watching at Long Beach, the historic Queen Mary, and the Aquarium of the Pacific.

Where to stay

Terranea is a haven for staycationing SoCal families. A full-service pool with cabanas, waterslides, and a splash pad will get you started, while the Kids Club offers babysitting so adults can experience supper at clifftop restaurant Mar’Sel. Guided coastal hikes, horseback adventures, cake making, and plein air painting (for those six and older) will keep everyone busy.

Tokyo, Japan

See robots at Miraikan Museum, and play I-Spy in Shinjuku. Photo by julianne.hide/Shutterstock (L); photo by MisterStock/Shutterstock (R)

With an enormous Godzilla head, 3-D cat billboard, and blinking-light arcade shops, Tokyo is an overstimulating city sure to captivate (and tire out) kiddos. You could just wander the streets of Shinjuku or head down Takeshita Street for general entertainment, or hone in on specific hobbies, like the Miraikan Museum for robots or the Pokemon Café, not far from the Imperial Palace. Head to the neighborhood of Akihabara if your children are into anime, manga, or video games. And don’t miss a chance to try a ramen cooking class or go to the Samurai Ninja Museum, where everyone can try throwing ninja stars at a target.

Where to stay

Mitsui Garden Hotel Gochome offers both Japanese-style rooms (with tatami mats and beds on the floor) or Western ones, with some layouts that accommodate three beds. There is also Westernized breakfast on offer for any picky eaters in the group. The hotel will assist with luggage delivery if you have your hands full. There is also a public bath (onsen) as another calmer activity for the family, though keep in mind it’s separated by gender.

Mexico City, Mexico

Whether it’s the food, history, or design, Mexico City exerts a magnetic pull on adult travelers. But there’s also plenty for small- and medium-size people—and they don’t have to have seen Coco to enjoy the trip. World-class museums, sprawling parks, and top restaurants abound, and that’s before you get to the luchadores wrestlers, the chocolate museum, or the Acuario Inbursa (aquarium). If all else fails, there’s a Six Flags here, too. Did we mention the chocolate museum?

Where to stay

The Four Seasons lays out the red carpet for kiddos, with child-size bathrobes, cookies and milk at bedtime, diapers and teddy bears for toddlers, and crayons, coloring books, and table games for older kids, plus babysitting services and an activity concierge. Outside the city, head to Hotel Rodavento in Valle de Bravo, a lakeside town some 95 miles west of Mexico City. Here kids choose their own adventures, where cooking classes, kayaking, zip-lining, and cooking classes are all options. A UNESCO Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve nearby will teach children the importance of that endangered species.

Brisbane, Australia

South Bank Parklands is an urban beach-meets-playground. Photo by Martin Valigursky/Shutterstock

If you’ve had children any time in recent years, you’ve probably got the Bluey theme tune burned into your brain forever. Meet Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli for real life at Bluey’s World in Brisbane, which features multiple multisensory rooms, colorful sets, and other interactive elements to bring the show to life. Once you’re done, hit up the gorgeously landscaped South Bank Parklands along the river in the middle of the city; it’s full of playgrounds, grassy spaces, subtropical plants, and a well life-guarded man-made beach.

Where to stay

The newish Star Grand Hotel, just across the Neville Bonner Bridge on the other side of the river, features three pools with views and can put cots or rollaway beds in rooms (with a $60, or US$42, charge for the latter).

The Bahamas

Whether you go to Junkanoo or a beach with turquoise water, the colors are explosive. Photo by jo Crebbin/Shutterstock (L); photo by Sandra Foyt/Shutterstock (R)

Sun, sea, sand, and surf are just the most alliterative of the reasons to take the brood to the Bahamas; the island chain is packed with festivals and museums to keep kids entertained once the boogie board has lost its appeal. Junkanoo (held on Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, and several summer Saturdays) is a colorful riot of parades and costumes, while the Pirates of Nassau museum is an interactive celebration of high seas plunder. For a quieter retreat, we love Cat Island, where family-run hotels supplant mega-resorts and a People-to-People cultural program offers the chance to take part in a range of activities with locals. Kids will enjoy meeting the flamingos and iguanas.

Where to stay

Baha Mar encompasses three hotels: the Rosewood, SLS, and a Grand Hyatt. The Explorers Club keeps kids age 3 to 12 occupied from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. with a variety of activities and games, and parents can also enlist the help of CPR- and first aid-trained “Baha buddies” to supervise their kids at the pool. The Sanctuary offers the chance to feed turtles and nurse sharks, nurturing a new generation of conservationists in the process. There’s also an aviary and a flock of flamingos. Unencumbered parents can choose golf, the spa, or one of the 40 dining and nightlife options.

Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Canada

Ancient forests, rambling pathways, and secret swimming spots are among the abundant alfresco draws that exert a magnetic pull away from the smartphone in this wild region a few hours from the city of Vancouver. Victoria, British Columbia’s capital city, is home to the several family-friendly spots including the Royal BC Museum and the beautifully landscaped Beacon Hill Park.

Where to stay

The Clayoquot Wilderness Resort is all-inclusive, but nothing like your standard fries-by-the-pool fare. For starters, a horse-drawn wagon will shuttle you to your luxury tent at the 600-acre Relais & Châteaux property. From there all meals, alcohol, activities, and instruction are taken care of. Horseback riding, whale- and bear-watching, biking, climbing, surfing, and yoga are among the outdoorsy options. Kids six and older are welcome.

Washington, D.C.

D.C.’s top-notch family credentials have been on display for decades; you can’t swing a lunch box without hitting a museum, monument, or memorial. In recent years, the city has gotten better and better, with a host of new and expanded openings. Options include (deep breath): the International Spy Museum, the National Children’s Museum, the Folger Shakespeare Library, the Entertainment Nation exhibit at the National Museum of American History, which is full of items from famous movies, and the walkable riverfront Wharf district, with its shops, restaurants, and piers. Plus the historic carousel on the National Mall, from the first amusement park in the country to be desegregated, is expected to be restored in 2026.

Where to stay

The Hyatt House Washington DC at the Wharf is right in the heart of the action and has a rooftop pool for a post-exploration dip, while the Capitol Hill Hotel has plenty of suites and offers highchairs and rollaway beds upon request.

Related: 4 Days in Washington, D.C.

Grossarl, Austria

Nationalpark Hohe Tauern is the largest of Austria’s seven national parks. Photo by Nyokki/Shutterstock

The Grossarl valley is a serene outdoor playground an hour south of Salzburg, ideal for hiking and horse riding in the summer and winter sports after snowfall. It’s right by Austria’s largest national park, Nationalpark Hohe Tauern, and the world’s largest ice cave.

Where to stay

Five-star family hotel Moar Gut will take kids of any age off your hands. The property’s “Baby Hotel” takes care of the tiniest munchkins all day long, with massages and baby swimming in between naps for infants over one month old. The “Children’s Hotel” includes a playhouse, theater, and cinema shows for middle children, and the “Teen Hotel” occupies older siblings with bikes, Segways, and other age-appropriate activities. The farm also has a petting zoo and riding stable.

Kenya

With direct flights available from New York City to Nairobi via Kenya Airways, the wonders of East Africa are more accessible than you might think. Kids can see conservation firsthand at the Giraffe Centre near the country’s capital, and of course the Maasai Mara is a wonderland of lions, leopards, and black rhinos.

Where to stay

The kids classes at Angama Mara take it up a notch or two, with beading and cooking among the opportunities—plus the chance to “walk with a warrior” and learn about Maasai culture. The hotel also offers nature walks, photography classes, trips to local schools, and stargazing. There are four interconnected family tented suites in the lodge’s two camps. Kids of all ages are welcome, and childminding between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. is included in the rate.

Phuket, Thailand

The Jui Tui Shrine is studded with mythical creatures. Photo by Kevin Hellon/Shutterstock

Thailand’s largest island is surrounded by sea caves and subaqueous marine life that will delight your young swimmers, but there’s also plenty to explore on shore. Head to Phuket Town for the Thai Hua Museum and Jui Tui Shrine and the Thalang district for the Elephant Wildlife Sanctuary before introducing young palates to the region’s tempting mix of southern Thai and Malay cuisine.

Where to stay

Children age 8 to 12 can play out their hotelier fantasies at Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, following the resort team as they prepare for the arrival of new guests at the nearby Layan Residences by Anantara, learning cooking with the chefs and towel art with housekeeping.

Costa Rica

This geographically diverse country, with its cloud forests, dry plains, rainforests, and rugged beaches perfect for beginning surfers, will keep kids entertained at every turn. Throw in some howler monkeys, a few cute sloths, and a zip line or three and you have a family vacation for the books. Don’t miss Vista Los Sueños Adventure Park, an hour out of San Jose, for a range of adrenaline-filled packages, and Iguana Surf Camp, in Tamarindo on the west coast, for lessons by the hour, day, or week.

Where to stay

Try the Four Seasons Resort Peninsula Papagayo, where bird-watching, mountain biking, nature hikes, and dance lessons are on the menu. Kids age 4 to 12 can busy themselves at the Kids For All Seasons club. Teens, meanwhile, get their own clubhouse with basketball court, pool table, and video games. Corcovado Wilderness Lodge is part of the Beyond Green portfolio and features tree houses perfect for spotting tapirs and monkeys and hands-on conservation snorkeling safaris.

This article was originally published in 2019 and was most recently updated in March 2026 with new information.