The Best Meals at Sea: A Food Lover’s Guide to Cruising

Forget midnight buffets and happy hour on the Lido Deck. Cruise lines now offer passengers the chance to enjoy gourmet meals from some of the world’s best chefs.

Dining at sea hasn’t always been a selling point when you go to book a cruise, but when talents like the French Laundry’s Thomas Keller, Daniel Boulud, and Nobu Matsuhisa get involved, the dishes they create are as exciting as the itineraries themselves. Some cruise lines are sourcing amazing local culinary talents as well, like Peruvian chef Pedro Schiaffino, who weave authentic regional flavors into the shipboard culinary scene. After searching high and low, we uncovered some of the best dishes currently being served on ships. We won’t blame you if you plot your cruise plans around them—we might be at the table right there with you.

Amazonian escargot Courtesy of Aqua Expeditions Chef Pedro Schiaffino creates dishes that incorporate ingredients from the Amazon for Aqua Expeditions. Chef Pedro Schiaffino made a name for himself at his landmark Lima restaurants, Malabar and ÁmaZ, by incorporating exotic Amazonian foods into inventive dishes. You can sample some in their natural habitat aboard Aqua Expeditions’ Aria Amazon, a sleekly designed and intimate ship that sails the Peruvian Amazon. Sensational and spicy, the river snails, or Churos, come sizzling in bronze-hued shells with a turmeric-tapioca sofrito. Moroccan soul Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises Book a suite on a Celebrity ship and you’ll have access to chef Daniel Boulud’s applauded cuisine. You have to book a suite aboard one of Celebrity Cruises’ ocean ships to dine at the exclusive Luminae restaurant, but you might want to do so to try dishes created by the line’s global culinary brand ambassador, world-renowned chef Daniel Boulud (known for his Michelin-starred flagship, Daniel, in New York). The restaurant’s chicken tagine flavored with some dozen spices and olives, preserved lemon, raisins, tomato, and couscous “is delicate, fragrant and light—a soulful dish inspired by the cuisine of Morocco,” according to Boulud himself. Say yes to Nobu Courtesy of Crystal Cruises Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s famous miso-marinated cod is available at Umi Uma & Sushi Bar on three Crystal ships.

Oceania Cruises boasts no less a luminary than Jacques Pépin as its executive culinary director. Almost as beloved as the chef himself is his sautéed duck foie gras escalope seared to unctuous perfection and accompanied by a counterpoint of roasted pineapple and lemon confit. You can find the dish at his namesake restaurant, Jacques (on Oceania’s Riviera and Marina ships), where meals cost extra and advance reservations are a must. Afternoon delight Courtesy of P&O Cruises Tip: Skip lunch to save room for this afternoon tea service. French master pâtissier Eric Lanlard has created a special afternoon tea service for British cruise line P&O Cruises, which costs £15 (US$20) per person. Among the pastries he dreamt up for the occasion are luscious little lobster rolls and chocolate spheres flecked with gold that diners can crack open with a spoon to enjoy the mousse inside. Bite into this burger Courtesy of Princess Cruises The real question is, can we eat this without making a royal mess? Passengers tend not to go hungry on cruises, and that’s especially true if you can get your hands on chef Ernesto Uchimura’s self-styled “Ernesto” burger at the Salty Dog restaurant aboard Princess Cruise Lines ships. Heaped high with a beef patty of short rib and rib-eye meat, grilled pork belly, caramelized kimchi, beer-battered jalapeño, charred onion aioli, and gooey cave-aged Gruyère, this gut buster will keep you going for any number of active excursions or induce a food coma by the pool. Reservations aren’t necessary, but meals at Salty Dog cost extra. The gastropub can be found on the Crown Princess, Emerald Princess, and Ruby Princess vessels.

Table-side sole meunière Courtesy of Seabourn Passengers are eligible for one included meal at The Grill by Thomas Keller on Seabourn ships. You don’t have to wait months for a reservation at the French Laundry or Per Se to taste Thomas Keller’s legendary cuisine. At the chef’s the Grill by Thomas Keller on Seabourn’s luxury cruise ships, passengers can select from classics like sole meunière served table side, evoking a scene out of Julia Child’s memoirs. Passengers are eligible for one included meal per sailing, but make your reservation requests prior to departure if you want in. Breakfast for those in the know Courtesy of Viking These plate-sized waffles are made using the recipe of the mother of Viking chairman Torstein Hagen. Although Viking Cruises’ ocean ships feature multiple restaurants, return cruisers know to hit up the café-style Mamsen’s for breakfast. There, they can scarf down plate-sized waffles made using Viking chairman Torstein Hagen’s own mother’s recipe and topped with curlicues of gjetost, a salty-sweet brown Norwegian goat cheese. Depending on the cruise line and the fare you purchase, some or all of your meals might be included with your sailing. However, certain specialty restaurants incur additional charges and require reservations. The items listed above are included with most fares unless otherwise noted.