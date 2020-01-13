These Epic Shore Excursions Will Change the Way You Think About Cruising

Silversea’s multiday Couture Collection experiences include a visit to some of the more remote reaches of Mongolia—not what you would expect from a cruise excursion.

Visiting reindeer herders and eagle hunters in Mongolia. Getting exclusive access to the Louvre after hours. Gorilla trekking in Rwanda. Yes, you can do this all by cruise ship.

A quiet revolution has been underway in the cruise world in the past several years: Day trips and multiday outings offered by upscale cruise lines have a new focus. They are moving away from day-long coach trips to tired tourist traps and instead are planning rare, immersive experiences that passengers would be hard-pressed to organize on their own.

Leading the trend are such high-end cruise operators as Silversea, which recently launched 14 once-in-a-lifetime, multiday experiences that can be added to select voyages. Dubbed the Couture Collection, these overland trips incorporate private helicopters and private jets to get travelers to some of the world’s most inaccessible and untouched places—among them, the South Pole and the northern mountains of Mongolia. Another upscale line, Windstar Cruises, recently unveiled a new Beyond Ordinary collection of 10 over-the-top, highly curated excursions that includes a Michelin-starred lunch in Provence and a private yoga session on the rooftop of the Sant Pere de Rodes Monastery in Roses, Spain. Here, we assembled some of the rarest excursions that cruise lines are offering.

Glamping in Bolivia’s Salt Flats and Atacama Desert Photo by Shutterstock Glamp under the stars with the salt flats as your backdrop. Two nights of glamping in one of the most extreme places in the world—Bolivia’s Unuyi Salt Flats—is the highlight of this six-night overland excursion, which is bookable in conjunction with select Azamara voyages to South America and Antarctica. Passengers will stay in a deluxe Airstream camper and have a private guide, driver, and chef as they explore the 4,050-square-mile landscape of bright-white salts, rock formations, and cacti-studded islands. Then it’s on to the Atacama Desert, the driest place on Earth, for unparalleled nighttime stargazing and geyser watching with the upscale Alto Atacama Lodge and Spa serving as a base. From $6,399 per person; azamara.com. Exploring underwater life in Antarctica by submarine Courtesy of Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours Keep an eye out for oversized jellyfish on a submarine plunge into the waters of Antarctica.

Thousands of people have walked among the penguins along the shores of Antarctica in recent years, but few have gotten to see the colorful sea life that lives just a few meters under the water. Enter luxury outfitter Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, which this winter began offering a submarine ride in Antarctica’s coastal waters for passengers aboard its new discovery yacht, Scenic Eclipse, the first upscale expedition ship to be outfitted with a submarine. Passengers can choose between a 20- or 40-minute dive that typically brings sightings of brightly colored corals and sponges, octopus, huge jellyfish, and the occasional diving penguin or seal. From $250 to $475 per person; scenicusa.com. Exclusive after-hours visit to the Louvre in Paris Photo by Shutterstock If you want some alone time with Mona, you may want to book this Tauck river cruise. Yes, it’ll be just you and small group of your fellow cruisers getting up close to the Mona Lisa on this exclusive visit to the Louvre in Paris. Included for every passenger signing on to one of Tauck’s all-inclusive Impressions from the Seine: Paris to Normandy river cruises, the after-hours excursion to the world’s most visited museum gives you rare access to the Leonardo da Vinci masterpiece and other iconic works in a blissfully crowd-free setting. These sailings also offer an exclusive early-morning visit to Monet’s home in Giverny, France. Included in the cruise fare, which starts at $4,390 per person; tauck.com. Related The Best Luxury Cruise for Every Traveler Visit the reindeer herders and eagle hunters of Mongolia Available as an add-on to a few Silversea cruises in Asia per year, this super-exclusive, super-pricey seven-night tour—part of the line’s Couture Collection—will bring you to some of the most remote parts of Mongolia. The trip includes a chartered helicopter ride to visit a nearly extinct tribe of nomadic reindeer herders living in a roadless mountain area in the north of the country. There’s also a visit with Kazakh eagle hunters in the western mountain region of Sagsai, near the Kazakhstan border. During the latter stop, you’ll stay in a camp of traditional Mongolian gers (sometimes called yurts in the West) set up by Silversea staff in a mountain valley. Priced at $61,000 per person; silversea.com. Helicopter ride to a Michelin-starred lunch in Provence Courtesy of Windstar Lunch at chef Alain Ducasse’s La Bastide de Moustiers, anyone? Offered during port stops in Monaco, this five-hour Windstar Cruises excursion kicks off with a private, 30-minute panoramic helicopter ride over the Provence countryside on the way to legendary chef Alain Ducasse’s La Bastide de Moustiers in the town of Moustiers-Sainte-Marie in the south of France. Landing right at the ancient property, which initially was Ducasse’s home and now is run as an inn and Michelin-starred restaurant, passengers will experience a gourmet feast created with local ingredients by the restaurant’s master chef, Frédéric Garnier. Then the helicopter returns them on another scenic flight back to the ship. This culinary-focused outing is a highlight of the line’s new Beyond Ordinary collection of excursions. Priced at $1,999 per person; windstarcruises.com. A deep dive into Egyptian treasures in London and Oxford Courtesy of Viking Round out a cruise on the river Nile with a preview of ancient Egyptian history in the United Kingdom.

