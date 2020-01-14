Amazing Kid-Friendly Cruises That Aren’t on a Mega-Ship

Swap the waterslides for a smaller-ship, seafaring adventure to places like the Galápagos, Southeast Asia’s Mekong River, Antarctica, and the Amazon.

share this article

Family cruise vacations don’t have to involve huge mega-ships and oversized waterslides. Smaller ships can just as well serve up family bonding in faraway places, where nature and an intimate look at other cultures trump the big-ship bells and whistles. In fact, taking kids on small-ship adventures is a growing trend. In the Galápagos, during some school holiday periods, more than 20 percent of the passengers on Lindblad Expeditions–National Geographic ships are under age 18—the number rises to 25 percent in June and 29 percent in July, according to Lindblad Expeditions. Similarly, luxury tour operator Abercrombie & Kent attracts dozens of young people on its holiday family sailings in Antarctica. Small ships lack space for kids to run around, but they make up for it both on and off the ship with one-of-a-kind excursions. Here are our picks for unconventional cruise experiences to enjoy with the next generation of travelers. Best for intrepid explorers Courtesy of Aqua Expeditions Younger travelers age 7 and older can experience the Peruvian Amazon with Aqua Expeditions. Aqua Expeditions’ sailings in the remote Peruvian Amazon are a natural for children age seven and up, especially because the lush jungle is full of creepy-crawly (or swimming or flying) surprises. Naturalists aboard the 32-passenger Aria Amazon lead tours on small skiffs through the tight waterways of the Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve to spot monkeys, flocks of toucans, giant frogs, and caiman, or small alligators. You might fish for sharp-toothed piranha, kayak, go swimming, try exotic fruits, and mingle with locals in rural fishing villages. Onboard is the bonus of an outdoor Jacuzzi, and the ship stocks family-friendly movies and board games. To Book: aquaexpeditions.com. A one-week cruise is priced from $9,450 per adult, for two adults traveling together, and from $3,500 for a kid sharing a suite with two adults. (A family of four needs two suites.) Child rates are for 7 to 11 years old. Adult rates apply to kids 12 and older. Best for cultural immersion Courtesy of Paul Gaugin Cruises The kiddos will get to do hands-on science experiments, arts, and crafts in Paul Gaugin Cruises’ Moana Explorer Program. With its clear seas and laid-back islands, Tahiti is a wonderland for family activities. Want to kayak? Bike? Snorkel with blacktip sharks? Have at it. But on summer and holiday sailings on the 332-passenger Paul Gauguin, kids ages 7 to 15 can also learn about Polynesian culture and nature through the Moana Explorer Program, offered in partnership with a South Pacific marine education and conservation foundation. Special kids’ excursions on shore provide hands-on science activities such as identifying coral species, learning firsthand about a giant clam breeding program, and recording findings in a field journal. Island-focused arts and crafts include creating your own Polynesian tattoo design. The ship’s troupe of local cultural ambassadors teach lei-making and tell ancestral stories through dance and song.

Article continues below advertisement

To Book: pgcruises.com. Priced from $6,245 per adult—one child age 17 or under can travel for free in the same cabin. This includes airfare from Los Angeles for the adults, but the child is cruise only (so no airfare included). For two adults and two children under 17, two staterooms would be required, and the price is from $6,245 per person. (In both cases there are additional port, security, and handling charges of $159 per person.) Best value exotic itineraries On rivers in Asia—the Mekong through Vietnam and Cambodia, the Irrawaddy in Myanmar, and the Lower Ganges in India—cruise operator Pandaw draws families with kids ages 5 to 17 with a special school holiday deal: Two adults pay full price and one or two kids can stay in a second cabin for free. The line’s intimate ships (typically only between 28 and 60 guests) carry a fleet of adult-sized mountain bikes for families who want to explore on their own, while organized tours include such kid-friendly elements as rides in ox-drawn carts and tuk-tuks. The ships stock board games and family movies as well as fishing rods and badminton nets that crew will set up on a sandbar for those who want to play. To Book: pandaw.com. A one-week Classic Mekong cruise is priced from $2,596 per adult, and kids in a second cabin are free. Best for multigenerational families Courtesy of Lindblad Expeditions Inspire the next generation of nature enthusiasts with a Lindblad Expeditions cruise in the Galápagos. In the Galápagos, where the wild creatures are as curious about you as you are about them, families can snorkel together with baby sea lions, kayak past penguins, and get eye-to-eye with blue-footed boobies, all under the watchful direction of the seasoned Ecuadorian naturalists on Lindblad Expeditions’ laid-back ships. A program developed in conjunction with National Geographic Education (National Geographic’s educational arm) encourages youngsters to record wildlife sightings and try their hand at science experiments and arts and crafts activities, collecting “points” to become a NatGeo Global Explorer. The whole family will want to kick back together to watch video presentations by naturalists who use high-tech underwater microscopes and cameras to detail finds under the surface of the sea. There is no minimum age on these cruises. To Book: expeditions.com. Priced from $8,700 per adult, and from $8,200 per child, for a cabin that can accommodate three people in July for a 10-day cruise on the National Geographic Endeavour II. Related The Ultimate Guide to Polar Cruising Best for luxury Courtesy of Abercrombie & Kent Bring the whole brood to Antarctica with Abercrombie & Kent’s family-friendly polar cruises.

Article continues below advertisement