These New Luxury Cruises Are for True Explorers

A new class of expedition ships is bringing passengers to the most extreme corners of the globe in high style. Unlike their more rugged predecessors, these chic newcomers are decked out with gourmet restaurants, expansive suites, spas, and submarines (some even bring helicopters along, too). They include posh polar-class vessels that venture deep into the Arctic and Antarctica as well as yacht-style ships designed for warmer climes. This is definitively a sleeker, more eco-friendly, and more comfortable version of adventure cruising. Here, a cheat sheet for choosing the expedition cruise that is right for you.

Ultramarine

Courtesy of Quark Expeditions On this Quark Expeditions vessel, you can relax in the spa after a day of extreme polar exploration.

Launching in late 2020 for polar trips and aimed at serious adventure types, the 199-passenger Quark Expeditions vessel has sea kayaks, gear for snow camping, and two helicopters to deliver passengers to hiking and skiing spots. Adrenaline junkies and outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate optional activities, including mountaineering and cross-country skiing.

National Geographic Endurance

Courtesy of Lindblad Expeditions Head deeper into polar regions with Lindblad’s newest ice-class vessel.

Debuting in April 2020, the hardiest ship ever from expedition-cruise pioneer Lindblad Expeditions (which has a long-standing travel alliance with National Geographic) will have the highest ice-class rating of any passenger vessel in the industry, allowing it to venture deep into polar regions—including Eastern Greenland and Norway’s Lofoten Islands—in comfort. A glass-walled yoga studio lets passengers practice Natarajasana while keeping an eye out for polar bears.

Scenic Eclipse