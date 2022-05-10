The Euro Is at $1.05—the Lowest It’s Been in Years

If it’s been a while since you’ve traveled to Europe, you could be in for a welcome surprise. Over the past year, the dollar-euro exchange rate has been steadily dropping; as of press time, the dollar was at $1.05 against the euro, the lowest it has been since January 2017. One year ago, the dollar was hovering at $1.20 against the euro.

If the euro actually reaches parity against the dollar, it will be the first time in two decades that one U.S. dollar will be the equivalent value of one euro. The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the value of the dollar against other currencies, is at its highest level in 20 years. Currency forecasting is challenging given all the complex (and often rather volatile) global economic factors that are in play, but Bloomberg reported on May 10 that financial planners and economists are currently confident that the U.S. dollar will continue to rally.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, stated in a note to investors that the dollar will likely remain stronger than almost all currencies through this quarter.

Meanwhile, the euro has lost value relative to the U.S. dollar as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has ramped up fears that rising energy costs will dampen economic growth in the 19-country eurozone. The conflict has also made key food commodities in Europe more expensive.