11 Most Charming Small Towns in New England

Small town life takes on a new meaning in New England. In this region—which comprises Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont—the streets have histories that are rooted in the country’s colonial past, with many of the buildings and streets boasting the same facades from hundreds of years ago. Not to mention, the mountains, bays, and forests of this region offer a much-needed respite from the chaos of city life.

Whether you’re coming for summer getaways by the Atlantic or leaf viewing road trips in the fall, these are the 11 best small towns in New England.

1. Woodstock, Vermont

Woodstock, Vermont is a historian’s dream. Plenty of buildings in this 1797-founded town are on the National Register of Historic Places, including former president Calvin Coolidge’s childhood home and the pink sandstone Norman Williams Public Library. Don’t miss one of the town’s picture-perfect landmarks, the Middle Covered Bridge, which stretches across the Ottauquechee River in the heart of downtown. The trails and historic buildings of the Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park are another way to explore the small town’s natural landscape and historical sights like the Belvedere Complex.

Looking to stay close to all of the sights? Reserve a room at the upscale Woodstock Inn & Resort in Woodstock’s downtown, which comes complete with a golf course and saunas.

Williamstown is also home to the Williamstown Theatre Festival, which is one of the biggest theater festivals in the country. Photo by Albert Pego/Shutterstock

2. Williamstown, Massachusetts

Williamstown, Massachusetts has been a well-known stop for road trippers passing through the 63-mile Mohawk Trail. Besides being home to Williams College and events like the Williamstown Theatre Festival, the town is most associated with fall foliage visits from mid-September to mid-October, and the nearby North Adams even hosts a parade on the first Sunday of October celebrating the changing leaves. Try the 11.2-mile Ashuwillticook Rail Trail and Mount Greylock for the best views of the changing leaves.

Staying the night? Check out the 2018-opened Tourists, a boutique hotel that combines minimalist and rustic decor with elements that include high-vaulted ceilings, wood detailing, and neutral-colored furniture.

Many of our restaurants, galleries, and hotels in Ogunquit are owned by members of the LGBTQ+ community. Photo by haveseen/Shutterstock

3. Ogunquit, Maine

Eating delicious lobster on Maine’s coast isn’t reserved for the summer, as Ogunquit proves. After the summer peak crowds clear the region, AFAR contributor Suzanne Rowan Kelleher suggests heading to lobster spots like Barnacle Billy’s, Lobster Pound, and The Oarweed—all of which stay open well into October. And the festivities don’t end when winter rolls around. Its annual Christmas by the Sea celebration is a great time to explore its small town charm, whether that be through a gallery tour, a choral concert, or even an arts-and-crafts showcase.

Conway is located by natural sights like the Saco River. Photo by Jon Bilous/Shutterstock

4. Conway, New Hampshire

On the border of New Hampshire and Maine, Conway is a pocket of small town life among the striking peaks of the White Mountains. The 34.5-mile Kancamagus Highway, which ends in Lincoln, New Hampshire, starts in Conway and provides fantastic vistas of changing leaves as it cuts through White Mountain National Forest. Seeing the area’s nature is perfectly doable by train, too: Drive 10 minutes and visitors can admire the Crawford Notch pass on the Conway Scenic Railroad Mountaineer from North Conway to Fabyan, New Hampshire.

If you’re up for a challenge, drive an hour north and hike up the 18-mile Presidential Traverse Trail; be prepared to scramble up some rocks for this toughie of a hike.

The Mayflower first landed in Provincetown before landing in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Photo by lunamarina/Shutterstock

5. Provincetown, Massachusetts

More than 400 years ago, the Mayflower ended its 66-day voyage from England, first stopping at what is now Provincetown, Massachusetts before continuing alone to Plymouth. During the summer high season, hordes of tourists flock to the destination via Old King’s Highway in Cape Cod (AKA Route 6A), passing through cranberry bogs and salt marshes, along the way.

This town on the northern tip of Cape Cod has been a longtime haven for artists (it’s actually America’s oldest continuous art colony), evident in spaces from the town’s Friday night Gallery Strolls to the Provincetown Art Association and Museum. The town is also popular for those in the LGBTQ+ community with several events hosted throughout the year: Its week-long Trans Week (previously known as Fantasia Fair) is the longest-running transgender conference in the world.

Westerly, located in Washington County, was first settled in the 17th century. Photo by digidreamgrafix/Shutterstock

6. Westerly, Rhode Island

Despite Rhode Island’s nickname as the Ocean State, the state’s more than 400 miles of coastline tend to be overlooked in favor of spots in Maine or Massachusetts. But Rhode Island’s southernmost town is worth a stop for its small-town-meets-beach atmosphere. Its three-mile-long Misquamicut Beach and Watch Hill Beach are swoonworthy (the latter has even captured the heart of Taylor Swift) and has a vibrant downtown filled with local shops and boutiques.

For a place to rest your head, arguably no stay beats the luxury of the Ocean House Hotel, a Victorian property that sits on Watch Hill.

Mystic’s history with shipbuilding goes back more than 130 years. Photo by Faina Gurevich/Shutterstock

7. Mystic, Connecticut

Julia Roberts and co. made Mystic, Connecticut famous with the 1988 romantic comedy movie Mystic Pizza. The movie portrays a seaport town characterized by slow living, and more than 40 years later, this idyllic spirit is still kept intact in this town of slightly less than 5,000.

Take in the town’s nautical roots at the Mystic Seaport Museum, with exhibits that focus on everything from maritime history to figureheads and shipcarvings. You can even reimagine life alongside woodcarvers and riggers in the 1800s by visiting the museum’s recreated 19th-century Seaport Village.

Stowe, Vermont is located by Mount Mansfield. Photo by marchello74/Shutterstock

8. Stowe, Vermont

Stowe attracts skiers and snowboarders to the 4,393-foot Mount Mansfield (which, by the way, is Vermont’s highest peak) during the winter, making it one of the premier winter destinations in the Northeast. But this small town’s full of delights year round: Spring brings maple sugaring season, while summer and fall are prime seasons for venturing outdoors.

Food fanatics should consider taking the 38-mile trip along Route 89 from Burlington to Stowe, where they can indulge in local foods before resting at Austrian-inspired Trapp Family Lodge.

Bar Harbor is located on Mount Desert Island, alongside Frenchman Bay. Photo by Wangkun Jia/Shutterstock

9. Bar Harbor, Maine

Acadia National Park—one of AFAR’s Where To Go 2022 destinations—is the only national park in New England. A 30-minute drive from this nearly 50,000-acre protected area is the gateway town of Bar Harbor, Maine, which sits along Frenchman Bay. This seaside hamlet of around 5,000 people gets especially busy from May to October, when summer visitors go whale watching and frequent the Eden Farmers Market.

Catch a sunrise at Agamont Park before walking along the Shore Path to enjoy views of the sun as it breaks the horizon. Sitting along the path, the Bar Harbor Inn is a luxury stay that offers a glimpse into the 1800s, when the property originally opened as the Mount Desert Reading Room.

In Chilmark, Massachusetts, you can find the fishing village of Menemsha. Susan Pease / Alamy Stock Photo/Alamy Stock Photo

10. Chilmark, Massachusetts

Martha’s Vineyard has a reputation for its stunning coastlines and sun-kissed waters (don’t let Jaws fool you, shark attacks rarely ever happen here). The beauty of this quintessential New England beach getaway is no secret, as its population increases more than five fold when the summer rolls around.

While crowds flock to towns like Oak Bluffs and Edgartown, Chilmark is more of a rural take on the island. This town is home to the fishing village of Menemsha (the Menemsha Fish Market is a great place to try lobster rolls, chowder, and other local fare) as well as the Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival every March. Fun fact: Chilmark is also the birthplace of Martha’s Vineyard Sign Language, a sign language that was introduced on the island in the early 18th century.

Manchester is one of the best places to see Vermont’s maple trees change colors. Photo by Steven Noroian/Shutterstock

11. Manchester, Vermont

AFAR contributor Ashlea Halpern calls Manchester, Vermont one of the sweetest U.S. small towns to visit in the fall, in part because of its ample opportunities to see fall foliage. This town of less than 3,000 people is surrounded by the Taconic and Green Mountains, making vistas accessible from places like the 4.6-mile Lye Brook Falls trail and the 3,848-foot Mount Equinox. Stay at the Inn at Manchester while indulging in autumnal activities; go pumpkin picking at Equinox Valley Nursery and pick up a handcrafted souvenir at Manchester Woodcraft.