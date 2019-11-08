Futuristic designs by the late architect, who was nicknamed “the Queen of the Curve,” remain some of the most celebrated structures in the world to this day.

share this article

Legendary architect Zaha Hadid became widely recognized for her futuristic buildings—made from hard-to-work-with materials such as steel, concrete, and glass—which were characterized by their impressive curves and geometric shapes. Hadid’s architectural innovations led to her eventual nickname as “the Queen of the Curve,” one of many high praises Hadid earned throughout her nearly three-decade career. Born in Baghdad, Iraq, in 1950, she moved to London in 1972 to attend the Architectural Association School of Architecture, one of the most competitive universities of architecture in the world. There, she was awarded the prestigious Diploma Prize at her 1977 graduation, during which the famed Dutch architect Rem Koolhaus, who was one of Hadid’s professors at the university, described her as “a planet in her own orbit.” By 1979, only two years after graduating from the esteemed architecture school, the British Iraqi architect founded her own firm, Zaha Hadid Architects. But the accolades didn’t stop there. In 2004, Hadid became the first woman to win the Pritzker Architecture Prize, an annual international award often referred to as “the Nobel Prize of architecture” in the design world. In 2010 and 2011, Hadid received the Stirling Prize, an annual decoration from the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) for “excellence in architecture.” And in 2016, Hadid was the first woman to win the RIBA Gold Medal, which recognizes an individual’s substantial contributions to international architecture on behalf of the British monarch. Unfortunately, that same year, Hadid died after a heart attack in Miami. The architect left behind multiple unfinished projects with her passing, many of which have been brought to completion by her eponymous architecture firm, which continues to operate based out of London. Here, a look back at some of the most iconic buildings designed by Zaha Hadid, the trailblazing architect who gave us an impressive collection of unforgettable modern marvels around the world. Photo by Christian Richter / Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects The Vitra Fire Station was the first building Hadid was commissioned to design in 1993. Vitra Fire Station Weil am Rhein, Germany Located in Weil am Rhein, a small German town near the country’s borders with Switzerland and France, the Vitra Fire Station marked the first design project by Hadid to actually be built. (Its construction was completed in 1993.) Hadid was commissioned to design the building for a fire brigade on the Vitra Campus after a major 1981 fire destroyed most of the complex, which originally consisted of factory buildings but is now made up of a collection of contemporary design and architecture showrooms. (Renowned architects including Frank Gehry, Tadao Ando, and Álvaro Siza also designed facilities for the site as part of the major rebuild.) The Vitra Fire Station’s sharp, angular concrete planes garnered international acclaim for Hadid, putting her name and architectural style on the global map. The structure was built with space for fire engines as well as showers, changing rooms, and a kitchenette for the fire troops. Today, however, its rooms are used for events and exhibitions held by the Vitra Design Museum, which is located within the complex. Photo by Roland Halbe / Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects The Lois and Richard Rosenthal Center for Contemporary Art marked Hadid’s first building in the United States. The Lois and Richard Rosenthal Center for Contemporary Art Cincinnati, United States

Article continues below advertisement

The Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) was founded in 1939 as one of the first U.S. institutions dedicated to contemporary visual arts. In 2003, the CAC moved to a new downtown location designed by Zaha Hadid, the Lois and Richard Rosenthal Center for Contemporary Art. The Cincinnati museum marked Hadid’s first building in the United States; it was also the first American art museum to be designed by a woman. When the structure debuted, the New York Times called it “the most important American building to be completed since the end of the Cold War” for its display of architectural innovation. Across the seven floors of museum (which is reminiscent of a Rubik’s Cube, albeit taller and slimmer), gallery spaces made from concrete and metal vary in shape, length, and ceiling height and feature different lighting conditions to create what Hadid described as a “jigsaw puzzle” of diverse exhibition spaces. Within the building, steel black staircases connect irregularly shaped galleries that are stacked above a ground-level lobby that’s open to the public to use as a communal square. Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects The National Museum of the 21st Century Arts (MAXXI) won the Stirling Prize for Architecture after the museum opened in Rome in 2010. MAXXI: National Museum of 21st Century Arts Rome, Italy Zaha Hadid Architects successfully elevated Rome’s classical architecture foundation with this progressive contemporary art museum, which opened in 2010 after a decade-long construction process. Built on the site of a former military compound, the National Museum of the 21st Century Arts (MAXXI) won the 2010 Stirling Prize for Architecture, which is awarded annually by the Royal Institute of British Architects to the best new building in Europe that was designed in the United Kingdom. According to Hadid’s architecture firm, the concrete and steel structure was designed “not [as] an object-container, but rather a campus for art.” Notable features include curved walls, suspended black staircases, and open ceilings with thin concrete and glass beams that filter natural light onto the museum’s art. Photo by Virgil Simon Bertrand / Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects The main auditorium of the Guangzhou Opera House features a gypsum paneled ceiling decorated with thousands of tiny lights that glisten like stars in the night sky. Guangzhou Opera House Guangzhou, China The 2010 debut of this grandiose opera house in China’s southeastern Guangdong province came full circle for Hadid; her mid-1990s design for Wales’ Cardiff Bay Opera House won an international competition but was never actually brought to fruition due to reported conflicts surrounding the project. Located approximately 80 miles northwest of Hong Kong in the port city of Guangzhou, the Guangzhou Opera House is nicknamed “the double pebble” because of the way its exterior resembles two small rocks on the banks of the Pearl River, where the building is situated. In addition to its dramatic 400-seat “multifunctional” hall used for performance art and concerts, the Guangzhou Opera House comprises an 1,800-seat main auditorium lined with molded glass-fiber reinforced gypsum (a sulfate mineral) panels. According to Zaha Hadid Architects, these panels are intended to give the opera hall’s interior a “fluid” and “seamless” appearance. Within the massive auditorium, the ceiling is lined with thousands of tiny lights resembling stars in the night sky that shimmer as the lights dim. Photo by Hufton + Crow / Courtesy of Zaha Hadid Architects The London Aquatics Center served as one of the main venues for the 2012 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. London Aquatics Center London, England Zaha Hadid designed this sprawling indoor swimming facility in 2004, the year before London won the bid to host the 2012 Summer Olympics and Paralympics. Still, after it was completed in 2011, the London Aquatics Center went on to serve as one of the main venues for swimming, diving, and synchronized swimming during the 2012 competitions.

Article continues below advertisement