Vin Vie
By name alone this sounds like a wine bar, but it’s actually a welcoming izakaya
, albeit one that has a good selection of wine, as well as sake, shochu
, and of course Asahi beer. Vin Vie is on Nongzhanguan Bei Lu, hidden away through a gate and behind a Sichuan restaurant. Dinner here is a cheerful, languid affair as you order a few dishes and drinks, eat and imbibe, and then repeat. Like any izakaya
worth its salt, the menu has enough variety to satisfy vegetarians and carnivores. A perfect square of soft, creamy tofu, beef tendon marinated in wine and miso, sardines served warm and in their can, and pickled shishamo
(fish) are among the can’t-miss dishes. Reservations are recommended.