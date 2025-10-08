There’s more to Día de los Muertos than face paint and sugar skulls. In Mexico, the Day of the Dead is celebrated to honor the lives of ancestors and acknowledge the ever-revolving cycle of life and death. One thing it’s definitely not: the Mexican version of Halloween. It’s such an important holiday that in 2008, it was added to UNESCO’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage as “a defining aspect of Mexican culture.”

Day of the Dead is always celebrated on November 1st and 2nd. Its origins date to an Aztec empire–era celebration of Mictēcacihuātl, goddess of Mictlān (the underworld). The Aztecs believed that, after death, a person had to make a journey of several years through nine arduous levels in the land of the dead to reach the soul’s final resting place. During August, family members of the deceased would leave offerings of tools, food, and water on graves and elaborate altars to aid their dearly departed along their unearthly travels.

When Spanish conquistadors came to the Americas in the 16th century, they brought brutal iron will and Catholicism, including the holidays All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day. During these first two days of November, practitioners would decorate graves with flowers, wine, bread, and candles; the belief was and remains that on these days, the dead would return to their family members and the offerings would help them feel welcome. So, when Spanish colonizers arrived in Mexico, All Saints’ and Souls’ days collided with the original Aztec holiday, and Día de los Muertos was born.

The holiday is an enormously colorful celebration in Mexico. People erect and decorate ofrendas (offerings) with pictures and mementos of loved ones. A rainbow variety of papel picados (elaborately cut paper banners) are strung from ceilings. Revelers often paint their faces to resemble skulls or dress up as skeletons or dead versions of significant Mexican historical or cultural figures, like icons such as Frida Kahlo and Pancho Villa—you can, too. The best-known is folk icon La Calavera Catrina, a zinc etching of a smiling skeleton wearing an oversize hat topped with features and flowers, created by José Guadalupe Posada in the early 1900s.

Although Día de los Muertos seems somewhat grim with its focus on death, it’s actually a joyous holiday. During those two days in November, it’s believed that the borders between the spirit world and the living are at their weakest, and the dead are able to return to drink, dance, feast, and live it up with their relatives. You’ll see plenty of ofrendas in public squares, decorated with marigolds, candles, sugar skulls, atole (a hot, masa-based beverage), cockscomb flowers, favorite foods of the deceased, and, of course, pan de muerto (an irresistible sweet bread that’s decorated with crossbones). And since all the food and drink can’t literally be enjoyed by the departed, the living happily parktake. To join in on the fun, here’s where to celebrate Día de los Muertos in Mexico.

Día de los Muertos is celebrated in Mexico and in Mexican communities living abroad, such as in San Antonio, Texas. Photo by Moab Republic/Shutterstock

Janitzio, Michoacán

One of Mexico’s most famous Día de los Muertos celebrations takes place on the small island of Janitzio in Lake Pátzcuaro, located in the state of Michoacán (directly west of Mexico City and below the state of Jalisco). Every year on November 1, thousands of visitors gather in the local panteón (cemetery) to watch as the Indigenous Purépecha people perform lively Día de los Muertos rituals late into the night. There are processions with music and folk dance performances, but the most impressive sight might be when local fishermen in rowboats illuminate the lake with torches. Fun fact: Pixar’s Coco (2017) was reportedly inspired by the festivities that take place at Janitzio each year.

How to get there

The nearest airport is in the state capital, Morelia, which is about 90 minutes from the city of Pátzcuaro by taxi. You can also take a direct bus from Mexico City’s western bus terminal to Pátzcuaro. Once in Pátzcuaro, local boats depart frequently from the muelle (dock) for Janitzio; the dock is 15 minutes by taxi from the bus station.

Where to stay

Book now: La Casa del Lago

In the tiny lakefront village of Ucasanástacua, a short boat ride from Janitzio, is the intimate La Casa del Lago. There are nine rooms here and one Airstream trailer. Each is different but all have exposed wooden beams, freestanding soaking tubs, and decor elements like embroidered pillowcases, painted figurines, and carved wooden headboards. A toasty indoor pool beneath a glass ceiling lets guests swim comfortably year round.

During Día de los Muertos, people will erect elaborate altars to commemorate passed loved ones. Photo by sljones/Shutterstock

Oaxaca

The southern Mexican state of Oaxaca is known for its mezcal distilleries, traditional artisans, and generally well-preserved culture. During Día de los Muertos, colorful celebrations occur in Oaxaca City as well as in smaller villages across the region. From October 31 through November 2, the largest graveyard in Oaxaca City, Panteón de San Miguel, is decorated with pan de muerto, marigold flowers, candles, and other offerings.

Just a 15-minute taxi ride from the city is the Oaxacan village of Xoxocotlán, where both the Panteón Viejo and Panteón Nuevo cemeteries attract crowds to candlelit gravesides backed by live mariachi bands.



How to get there

You can fly into the Oaxaca International Airport (OAX) from Mexico City (the flight is about one hour). OAX also receives daily international flights from Houston, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Once in Oaxaca, taxis and buses between the city and smaller villages are plentiful.

Where to stay

Book now: Casa Oaxaca Hotel

Colonial in style, with whitewashed walls contrasting with vivid pops of carnelian red and fuchsia, Casa Oaxaca Hotel is surrounded by local vegetation and filled with Oaxacan handicrafts and art. Common areas like the on-site library, pool, and terrace with attractive cotton hammocks invite visitors to settle in and relax. The hotel’s seven rooms, arranged around the central patio, have terra-cotta tile floors, handsome dark wooden furniture, and a variety of unique wall art.

Hundreds if not thousands of candles can fill cemeteries in Mexico during Día de los Muertos. Photo by HerArt Irene/Shutterstock

Mérida

In Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, Day of the Dead celebrations are known as Hanal Pixán, or “feast for the souls.” During the holiday, many families in this Mayan region prepare elaborate traditional dishes for the return of their ancestors (in addition to participating in evening processions and setting up ofrendas, temporary altars, in their homes). Intricate altars go on display in the zócalo (main square) of Yucatán state’s capital, Mérida, and the decorated graves in local cemeteries are also well worth seeing.



How to get there

Mérida International Airport (MID) receives daily international flights from Houston, Miami, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Toronto. You can also connect to Mérida from Mexico City; flights take approximately two hours.

Where to stay

Book now: Casa Lecanda

Adults-only Casa Lecanda, in a late 19th-century home right in Mérida’s historic center, has just seven rooms. All face the quiet interior garden-courtyard filled with tropical greenery, a peaceful place to go for a swim after walking around town. The hotel has lovely painted terra-cotta tiles throughout and plenty of common spaces in which to relax, whether hanging in a hammock or reading in a cushioned chair in the shade.

Millions of people line Avenida Reforma to see Mexico City’s colorful, raucous Día de los Muertos parade. Photo by Quetzalcoatl1/Shutterstock

Mexico City

In Mexico City, Día de los Muertos can be a weeklong affair. The highlight of the capital’s festivities is arguably its parade, the Desfile de Día de Muertos, which was first held in 2016 and—despite the holiday’s long history—was actually inspired by the opening scene of the James Bond film Spectre, which features a crowded procession in the city’s streets.

Thousands of people gather in Mexico City’s zócalo (Constitution Plaza) and along Avenida Reforma to watch performers parade around dressed as colorful alebrijes (mythical creatures) or the elegant La Calavera Catrina. On the outskirts of the capital in the southern Xochimilco neighborhood, decorated canals and chinampas (floating gardens) set the scene for special night Día de los Muertos rides by trajinera (gondola boat) on November 1.



How to get there

There are many flights daily from across the USA to Mexico City International Airport, aka Benito Juárez International Airport (MEX). Airlines that fly here include United, American, Delta, Aéromexico, Volaris, and Interjet, among others.

Where to stay

Book now: Casa Pani

One of our favorite hotels in Mexico City is in less-touristed Cuauhtémoc, which forms a triangle with La Condesa and Roma Norte. Casa Pani, designed by the late Mexican modernist Mario Pani, has six bedrooms with enormous windows and en suite bathrooms. Each room has its own distinctive character, whether it’s a private terrace shaded by a jacaranda tree, a bathroom with a giant tub, or furniture designed by the likes of Paolo Buffa, Eero Saarinen, and Clara Porset. There’s also a courtyard, communal kitchen, and living area where guests often meet and mingle.

Teotihuacán Pyramids

A trip to the Teotihuacán Pyramids should already be on any visitor’s must-see list for Mexico, but this UNESCO site is particularly special during Día de los Muertos. Thirty miles northeast of Mexico City, Teotihuacán was constructed between the 1st and 7th centuries C.E. by the Aztec empire in reverence to the sun and moon. Every year, the Festival Chaman Teotihuacán is held at the ancient site, where hot air balloons take to the skies and papel picado, painting, and pottery classes fill the day. Candlelight celebrations, bonfires, and ofrenda decorating occupy the night. Admission is free for all.

How to get there

Fly into Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City. From there, take a bus, cab, or rental car to Teotihuacán; expect to spend 1–1.5 hours on the road depending on traffic.

Where to stay

Book now: Círculo Mexicano

Most people visit Teotihuacán on a day trip from Mexico City, and Círculo Mexicano is a homey and central place to lay your head after a day visiting the pyramids. While many foreigners flock to neighborhoods like Roma or Condesa, a stay near Zócalo is ideal for celebrating Día de los Muertos. The 25 rooms in this restored 19th-century building are minimalist and roomy, with neutral Oaxacan textiles and wooden furniture by local design studio La Metropolitana.

Ofrendas are offerings to friends and relatives who have passed to help them feel welcome during Día de los Muertos. Courtesy of Chris Luengas/Unsplash

Ciudad Valles

The Mexican state of San Luis Potosí is famous for its seemingly unreal, cerulean blue waterfalls. Visitors can also find multiple Día de los Muertos celebrations throughout the region, with the largest and most famous in Ciudad Valles. Here, larger Mexican culture blends effortlessly with Indigenous Huastec tradition. The celebrations take place during a festival called Xantolo, where all the hallmarks of the celebration (the building of ofrendas, the making and eating of sugar skulls, and feasting) appear. However, these activities take on a much more spiritual context for the Huastec; they provide a way to connect with the festival’s Indigenous roots and acknowledge the strength and accomplishments of ancestors. Warning: Barnyard animals are often raised and sacrificed to celebrate Xantolo.

How to get there

The nearest airport to Ciudad Valles is the San Luis Potosí Airport, which is an 80-minute flight from Mexico City or an 8-hour drive. From San Luis Potosí Airport, it’s a 3.5-hour drive to Ciudad Valles, so it would be best to rent a car when traveling to this remote location.

Where to stay

Book now: Cabañas Bosque Tantocob

Under the radar for anglophones, Cabañas Bosque Tantocob is a modern tree-house hotel a block from the River Valles. The entire property bursts with thickets of shaggy palm trees, enormous birds of paradise, and other tropical plants. You’ll see walls of green no matter where you look. Rooms have exposed stone walls, floor-to-ceiling windows, and outdoor showers. One cabaña is on ground level and the rest are reached by stairs.

Related: This is the Best Place to Celebrate Día de Muertos in México

This article was originally published in 2023 and most recently updated on October 8, 2025, with current information. Mae Hamilton contributed to the reporting of this story.