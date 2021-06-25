Passport applications can take anywhere from a few weeks to two months—but there are ways to speed up the process.

There are several situations that might require a quick passport turnaround, from emergency travel to visiting countries with specific visa requirements.

Whether it’s last-minute travel plans or a big international trip that’s here before you know it, it’s not uncommon for travelers to have to expedite their U.S. passport applications. Rush services always cost a bit more, but are sometimes very necessary. The process (for both renewing and getting a new passport) is fairly similar to the regular application, which can take anywhere from a few weeks to two months. That lack of certainty is why many travelers are willing to pay for an expedited book. There are several other situations that might require a new or renewed passport in a hurry. For example, several countries don’t permit entry if your passport has less than six months of validity. Others, like South Africa, require that you have two consecutive blank pages. It is best to check the State Department’s website for each country or contact your airline (or travel agency) before you hit the road to see what passport requirements there might be. If you pay extra for faster service, you’ll be able to keep an eye on the status of your application online. You can also expedite the application of a second U.S. passport if you qualify for one. Here’s what you need to know to get a passport in your hands quickly—depending on how much time you have. How long does it take to get an expedited passport? If you apply for an expedited passport directly though the U.S. State Department, it can take up to 12 weeks at the moment. For a faster turnaround, an expeditor like RushMyPassport.com can take six to seven business days, and going to an agency in person can take 24 and 72 hours. If you need it within 12 weeks, you can still do it yourself It used to be that you could request expedited passport service within six weeks of travel, as recently as May 2021. But mail delays coupled with a rush of people looking to renew passports that expired during COVID have led to several changes in the passport process.

To start: The six-week window for expediting has grown to 12 weeks. To apply for a rushed passport, begin at the State Department’s website, where a handy checklist will keep you from making a mistake that could slow down the process. The $60 expedited fee (plus overnight shipping) is not refundable, so it helps to have someone double-check the application. This fee is in addition to the standard $110 application fee and $35 execution fee. No proof of travel is needed for the basic rush process. You can expedite your passport by applying in person at a passport agency or by sending it via overnight mail. If you choose to apply in person, you must use form DS-11, while applications by mail require form DS-82 (download these forms here). Submitted forms must be single-sided and printed clearly. Complete the application online before printing it out or by hand in black or blue ink; remember to write “Expedited” on the envelope and include two recently taken photos that meet the passport photo specifications. If applying by mail, you must include a check; if applying in person, ask to learn what methods of payment are allowed at your specific acceptance facility. Remember that if you have lost your passport or have special family circumstances, such as a child who needs to apply for a passport without a guardian present, different forms must be completed. Related How to Renew Your U.S. Passport If you need it quicker, it’s best to seek help from an expeditor To avoid any delays, it’s often smarter to use an expediting agency, which rushes passport applications on a daily basis. It charges an additional fee (on top of the standard passport application fee and expedited passport service fee), but it knows the ins and outs of the expedited passport process to help you submit documentation correctly the first time around. Services like RushMyPassport.com double-check your application before it gets submitted. A 24-hour business day turnaround costs $449 plus the standard passport application fee, but if you’re in a hurry, it can be worth it. Rush service, which takes six to seven business days, costs $179. Related Why You May Need a Second Passport

