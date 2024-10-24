6 Must-Visit Places in Spain [VIDEO]

AFAR reveals our list of the best places to visit in Spain, along with why you’ll want to add them to your travel plans this year.

Hey there. It’s Chloe from afar. Spain’s beautiful beaches, historical villages and delicious food make it a must visit country for a lot of people, and some of its best sites are actually off the beaten path. Here are some of the best places to visit in Spain.

Santiago de Compostela is best known as the last stop on the 500 mile Camino de Santiago. But even if you’re not walking the pilgrimage route, the capital of Galicia is a worthwhile place for exploring religious history and some of the dishes northwestern Spain has to offer. From regional cheeses to seaside delicacies like “percebes” , also known as goose barnacles.

La Rioja may be one of Spain’s smallest autonomous communities, but there’s plenty to do here, especially if you love wine. There are more than 500 wineries here, with the Tempranillo grape variety, being by far the most popular. Check out some of the local reds in towns like Haro and Briones.

The 60 square mile Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park is one of the best places to explore Spain’s portion of the Pyrenees Mountains. It’s part of UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to deep canyons, limestone peaks and wildlife like brown bears, marmots and golden eagles. Some of the best hiking paths are found here, including up the 11,000ft Monte Perdido.

Kaixo! That’s how you say hello in Basque Country, one of Spain’s autonomous communities in northern Spain. San Sebastian is one of the cities found in Basque Country, and the food scene here is top notch. We’re talking ten Michelin star restaurants spread throughout a city of only around 200,000 people.

If you have a fear of heights, don’t look down on a visit to Ronda.

A nearly 400ft gorge run through the middle of this town, making for gorgeous and dramatic views. It’s also considered the birthplace of modern bullfighting. You can check out the history of the centuries old sport at the museum in the Bull Ring of the Royal Cavalry of Ronda.

It’s hard to miss Morella, a town on a hilltop in eastern Spain.

This ancient fortress looks like a kingdom pulled from a fantasy book, with the towering castle and medieval walls surrounding it. Stop by for local specialties like its “flaons” or pastry stuffed with cheese and ground almonds, as well as “mistela”, a fortified wine.

