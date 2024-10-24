Videos
By Chloe Arrojado
  •  October 24, 2024

6 Must-Visit Places in Spain [VIDEO]

Discover some of the best places to visit in Spain, along with why you’ll want to add them to your travel plans this year.

AFAR reveals our list of the best places to visit in Spain, along with why you’ll want to add them to your travel plans this year.
Get to know some of the places on the list in this video, then head over to afar.com to learn more.

Today’s video is brought to you by the United Club℠ Infinite Card. Earn 80,000 bonus miles and experience travel benefits that go above and beyond. Learn more at MileagePlusClub.com

Transcript

Hey there. It’s Chloe from afar. Spain’s beautiful beaches, historical villages and delicious food make it a must visit country for a lot of people, and some of its best sites are actually off the beaten path. Here are some of the best places to visit in Spain.

Santiago de Compostela is best known as the last stop on the 500 mile Camino de Santiago. But even if you’re not walking the pilgrimage route, the capital of Galicia is a worthwhile place for exploring religious history and some of the dishes northwestern Spain has to offer. From regional cheeses to seaside delicacies like “percebes” , also known as goose barnacles.

La Rioja may be one of Spain’s smallest autonomous communities, but there’s plenty to do here, especially if you love wine. There are more than 500 wineries here, with the Tempranillo grape variety, being by far the most popular. Check out some of the local reds in towns like Haro and Briones.

Get to these incredible places with extra comfort and status.
When you fly United with United Club Infinity Card, you can enjoy premium perks on your trip, including full United club membership and two free checked bags. Terms apply. Plus are four times the miles on United purchases and a special offer of 80,000 bonus miles. You can learn more about these exceptional travel rewards in the link below in the description.

The 60 square mile Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park is one of the best places to explore Spain’s portion of the Pyrenees Mountains. It’s part of UNESCO World Heritage Site and home to deep canyons, limestone peaks and wildlife like brown bears, marmots and golden eagles. Some of the best hiking paths are found here, including up the 11,000ft Monte Perdido.

Kaixo! That’s how you say hello in Basque Country, one of Spain’s autonomous communities in northern Spain. San Sebastian is one of the cities found in Basque Country, and the food scene here is top notch. We’re talking ten Michelin star restaurants spread throughout a city of only around 200,000 people.

If you have a fear of heights, don’t look down on a visit to Ronda.
A nearly 400ft gorge run through the middle of this town, making for gorgeous and dramatic views. It’s also considered the birthplace of modern bullfighting. You can check out the history of the centuries old sport at the museum in the Bull Ring of the Royal Cavalry of Ronda.

It’s hard to miss Morella, a town on a hilltop in eastern Spain.
This ancient fortress looks like a kingdom pulled from a fantasy book, with the towering castle and medieval walls surrounding it. Stop by for local specialties like its “flaons” or pastry stuffed with cheese and ground almonds, as well as “mistela”, a fortified wine.

Thanks for watching this video by AFAR. If you enjoyed this video, remember to hit that like button.

And if you want to get notifications when we announce more cool places to visit, subscribe to our channel on your way out. Happy travels!

Chloe Arrojado
Chloe Arrojado is the associate editor of destinations at Afar. She’s a big fan of cafés, dancing, and asking people on the street for restaurant recommendations.
More from AFAR
hqdefault.jpg
Videos
The Best Places to Go in Asia [VIDEO]
October 24, 2024 12:08 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
hqdefault.jpg
Videos
The Best Places to Travel with Family [VIDEO]
September 25, 2024 02:09 AM
 · 
Michelle Baran
hqdefault.jpg
Videos
Where to Go Next in Europe [VIDEO]
August 21, 2024 12:27 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
hqdefault.jpg
Videos
4-Day Road Trip in Mainland Greece | Ancient History and No Crowds [VIDEO]
July 19, 2024 12:37 PM
 · 
Claudia Cardia
hqdefault.jpg
Videos
We Sent a New York City Slicker to a Wyoming Dude Ranch [VIDEO]
June 27, 2024 01:39 PM
 · 
Tiana Attride
hqdefault.jpg
Videos
Can’t Miss Things To Do in Bilbao, Spain [VIDEO]
May 21, 2024 08:54 PM
 · 
Claudia Cardia
Load More
Articles from AFAR
Detroit, Michigan skyline
Fall 2024
Detroit Is Alive With New Possibilities—but Don’t Call It a Comeback
October 24, 2024 01:25 PM
 · 
Sarah Bence
Peter Knego with the former <i>Augustus</i> Italian liner of 1952 in Alang, India. Much of the ship is now with Knego in his home in Oceanside, California.
Longreads
This Is Where Cruise Ships Go to Die. Meet the Man Saving Them
October 24, 2024 10:26 AM
 · 
Jen Rose Smith
These hotels have exciting perks included in their stay costs.
Hotels
Enjoy These 13 Free Perks at Hotels Around the World
October 24, 2024 08:06 AM
 · 
Cat Sposato
AFR090124_Connect_Hed.jpg
Fall 2024
My Mom’s Dementia Was Getting Worse. I Hoped a Mother-Daughter Cruise Would Help Us Reconnect
October 23, 2024 03:25 PM
 · 
Ashlea Halpern