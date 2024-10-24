The Best Places to Go in Asia [VIDEO]

AFAR reveals our list of the best places to visit in Asia, along with why you’ll want to add them to your travel plans this year.

Today's video is brought to you by the United Quest℠ Card. Earn 60,000 bonus miles + 500 Premier® qualifying points for your next incredible trip. Learn more at UnitedQuestCard.com

Asia is not just for the 20 something backpacker. It’s got something for everyone. Whether you wanna relax in a hot spring or stuff yourself silly with some street food. Here are some places across the continent that we’re super excited about.

Chiang Mai is more than 700 years old and is full of temples, cafes, and Muay Thai gyms. Pack your stretchy pants on a visit to this city in northern Thailand. It’s perfect for foodies. Whether you’re craving something on the Michelin Guide or some simple street food like pad Pad kra pow gai. Also known as fried basil with chicken and rice or khao soi noodles in a coconut curry soup.

Cambodian places like Siam Reap are easier to reach since its new airport opened in 2023. And while you can see the famous Angkor Wat here, consider leaving the city for lesser known crowd free temples like Koh ker, which is added to Cambodia’s Unesco World Heritage List in 2023.

Head to the region of Ladakh in Northeast India and you’ll find Tibetan Buddhist monasteries and breathtaking Himalayan views. You may need time to adjust to the altitude of its nearly 12,000ft high capital, Leh, but the hiking here makes it all worth it. And even in this remote region of the Himalayas, luxury hotels like Doha have been popping up over the past couple of years.

Thinking of a wellness trip? Well, there’s probably no better place to relax in Beppu. In this city, there are more onsen hot springs than anywhere else in Japan.

You see steam and hot water basically everywhere here, thanks to volcanic activity. And one of its most famous sights is the seven hells of Beppu, which are more for viewing than soaking because some can get as hot as 200°F.

A lot of people associate South Korea with its capital, Seoul, and with K-pop, but the country’s got so much more.

The second largest city, Busan, got its own Michelin Guide in February 2024. And in the south, the stunning natural landscapes of Jeju Island have a reputation of being the honeymoon capital of Korea. It’s one of the country’s 16 Unesco World Heritage Sites.

Mongolia‘s eagle hunters in Bayan-Ölgii and the sand dunes of the Gobi Desert, are pretty well known by travelers visiting this off the beaten path destination.

But there are plenty of other unique places to explore, including the country’s latest Unesco site, The Deer Stone monuments. These Bronze Age monoliths date from 1200 to 600 BC and can be more than ten feet tall.

