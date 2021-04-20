Top Restaurants on the French Riviera

Port de Plaisance, 06310 Beaulieu-sur-Mer, France

The owners would like to believe the restaurant is fully booked every summer because of the market-fresh menu updated daily on the chalkboard. And the food is quite good, and often includes at least one dish laced with white summer truffles. But the truth is that the crowds also flock to this legendary address in the hopes of spotting celebrity diners like neighbors Tina Turner, Bono, and Sir Elton John. With a ‘70s kitsch decor, the outdoor terrace looks over the port of Beaulieu sur Mer and its field of moored white yachts, the polished chrome glinting in the sunlight.