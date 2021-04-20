Where are you going?
La Vague d’Or

Plage de Bouillabaisse, 83990 Saint-Tropez, France
Website
| +33 4 94 55 91 00
La Vague d’Or France

La Vague d’Or

Just steps from the sea, on the pine-shaded terrace of the Cheval Blanc St. Tropez (formerly La Résidence de la Pinède hotel), the Vague d’Or celebrates the riches of the sea. Chef Arnaud Dockele’s passion for the region is evident in each bite—and Michelin inspectors have given three stars to the kitchen to reward his creativity in dishes like spider crab in a citrus bath; a verbena-infused bouillon; and abalone served with locally grown onions. Pastry chef Guillaume Godin picks his inspirations from nearby orchards with desserts based on apricots and almonds and local lemons that make the perfect end to a meal under the stars.
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

