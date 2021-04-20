La Colombe d’Or

A golden moment

I knew the restaurant and its reputation for having a world-class art collection. But what I hadn't expected was the excellent food on our plates. At the entrance of over-touristed St Paul de Vence I was dreading tourist fare, instead we got traditional French bistrot favorites like grilled sole and and a proper aioli with extra fresh vegetables and a touch of sea beans on the side. Because it was a beautiful day, we were treated to a table on their lovely terrace, mature fig trees the perfect protection against the sun. The crowd was a fair mix of tourists and locals and at the end of our meal we were invited to visit the exceptional art in the dining room. I have already started plotting on how to swing a night here for my next birthday!