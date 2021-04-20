La Colombe d’Or
Place du Général de Gaulle, 06570 Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
La Colombe d’OrThe Riviera was a refuge for many artists during the war, and when the owners of La Colombe d’Or in St-Paul-de-Vence exchanged meals for works of art, they eventually found themselves with a world-class collection. Today, pieces by Fernand Léger, Pablo Picasso, and Joan Miró adorn the cozy dining room where guests savor regional specialties.
almost 7 years ago
Great Lunching Experience in Provence
A mousse of olives and almonds to start. Wing of volaille over a bed of shave asparagus and beans. A beautifully cooked Daurade, and a small duck served with apricots and onions with a rhubard relish that was other worldly. Langoustine ravioli in a truffle sauce and beautiful desserts. A lovely lunch spot for relaxing and indulging with cuckoos sounding in the background.
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago
A golden moment
I knew the restaurant and its reputation for having a world-class art collection. But what I hadn't expected was the excellent food on our plates. At the entrance of over-touristed St Paul de Vence I was dreading tourist fare, instead we got traditional French bistrot favorites like grilled sole and and a proper aioli with extra fresh vegetables and a touch of sea beans on the side. Because it was a beautiful day, we were treated to a table on their lovely terrace, mature fig trees the perfect protection against the sun. The crowd was a fair mix of tourists and locals and at the end of our meal we were invited to visit the exceptional art in the dining room. I have already started plotting on how to swing a night here for my next birthday!