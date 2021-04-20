Chez Pipo
A Niçoise institution for nearly 100 years, Chez Pipo specializes in socca
, a chickpea-flour flatbread that comes out of the restaurant’s wood-fired ovens looking like a giant pizza. Their motto, “Aqui si mangia la socca,”
says it all—socca
is the only dish they serve, alongside a selection of Provençale spreads like tapenades made with anchovies, artichokes, olives, or sun-dried tomatoes. Seating is on a large terrace during summer months or in a wood-trimmed dining room for shade or winter dining. The line outside can get long, but because of the simple menu and well-trained staff, the service moves quickly.