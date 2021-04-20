Le Figuier de Saint-Esprit
Down a cobblestone street and through a stone arch, a narrow terrace and lovely fig tree mark the entrance to Le Figuier de Saint-Esprit. Famous both for his magnificent mustache and exceptional cooking, chef Christian Morisset guides your appetite on a culinary adventure with creative dishes that zing, like a salty-sweet sautéed foie gras with figs or teppanyaki branzino. The chef’s sweets do not disappoint, either, particularly the wild strawberry parfait and the molten chocolate cake decorated with a white chocolate jasmine tea heart.