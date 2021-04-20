Where are you going?
Mirazur

30 Avenue Aristide Briand, 06500 Menton, France
Website
| +33 4 92 41 86 86
Mirazur France
Mirazur France
Mirazur France
Mirazur France

More info

Thur - Sun 12:15pm - 2pm
Wed - Sun 7:15pm - 10pm

Mirazur

Perched like an eagle’s nest in the lower Alps, just steps from Italy, this 1930s landmark restaurant faces a stunning rainbow of blues in the expansive view of ocean and sky just beyond its vertiginous glass walls. Taking inspiration from his own heritage and his international kitchen staff, Italo-Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco is making a name for himself for colorful cuisine that plays with contrasts of flavor and texture. Dishes often include an uncommon ingredient—the chamomile broth, for instance, or a combination of oysters, pears, and caviar; the bread served with a poem. The food is both pretty on the plate and a pleasure for the palate.
By Sylvia Sabes-Dublanc , AFAR Local Expert

