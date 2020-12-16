Things to do in Mount Laurel
Whether or not Mount Laurel, New Jersey, counts as a suburb of Philadelphia remains subject to contention, but this township east of the Delaware River stands on its own as a community built around green, open spaces and bustling centers of business.
4816 Church Rd, Mt Laurel, NJ 08054, USA
If you are in Mount Laurel between May and December, it is worth your while to check out the produce at Cheyenne's Road Market. This rustic locale on Church Street is open every day except Wednesdays, but visitors should call ahead (856 983-6361)...
528 Mt Laurel Rd, Mt Laurel, NJ 08054, USA
Need a machete to traverse your backyard? A visit to Eric’s Nursery and Garden Center may be in order. They do not sell machetes, but they do have a successful team of landscape architects and gardeners to provide full-service to corporate and...
320 Evesboro - Medford Rd, Marlton, NJ 08053, USA
There are those who will stubbornly claim that it’s impossible to find a good bagel outside of New York City. Whether this was true at one point in time I am, thankfully, too young to say, but it certainly isn’t true anymore. I think I can easily...
320 Evesboro - Medford Rd, Marlton, NJ 08053, USA
There may be about 47 billion Italian restaurants in New Jersey, but not all of them—indeed not most of them—are run by “real” Italians. That may account for the superiority of Made in Italy, formerly Montagnaro, a pizzeria/trattoria that is...
Evesham Township, NJ 08053, USA
Despite a massive increase in popularity over the last few decades, soccer still doesn’t cause the same widespread euphoria in the United States as in other countries. But the beautiful game is gaining converts every year thanks to youth leagues...
230 N Maple Ave, Evesham Township, NJ 08053, USA
Five-year-olds are often the subject of discrimination. They can’t drive. They can’t go on roller coasters. They can’t see Stallone movies. They certainly can’t do much in Vegas. It's a relief, then, that there are still places exclusive in their...
230 N Maple Ave # A7, Marlton, NJ 08053, USA
Visiting the Philadelphia area and not eating at least one hoagie is like traveling to Rome and passing on St. Peter’s. Luckily, Lee’s Hoagie House is a mini-chain that has popped up in a number of spots since it first opened in northwest Philly...
100 Church Rd, Evesham Township, NJ 08053, USA
Easily one of the most well-stocked wine and liquor stores in New Jersey, Traino’s on Church Road has been lifting spirits since 1946. The exhaustive catalog features vino from six different continents, as well as an enviable selection of beer,...
200 Country Club Pkwy, Mt Laurel, NJ 08054, USA
Whoever claimed that golf is a good walk spoiled (and no, it wasn’t Mark Twain) clearly never experienced the bliss that comes after a round of hitting every green in regulation and sinking every putt. I haven’t either. But I refuse to stop...
554 Fellowship Rd, Mt Laurel, NJ 08054, USA
For folks who think that the best way to relax is with a pint of lager, a basket of boneless chicken wings, and live NFL coverage, Miller’s Ale House in Mount Laurel will put their mind at ease. This massive sports bar may be part of a chain that...
555 Fellowship Rd, Mt Laurel, NJ 08054, USA
If the movies are to be believed, interesting things happen in hotel bars: transient strangers hatch elaborate schemes, secret lovers hold trysts, international spies exchange intelligence, that kind of stuff. Of course, one could also just go for...
915 NJ-73, Mt Laurel, NJ 08054, USA
The CoCo Key Water Park Resort in Mt. Laurel provides aquatic entertainment for all ages. Open year-round, this resort is an all-indoor affair, with the exception of an open-air hot tub, and the water slides that protrude from the building’s...
2806 NJ-73, Maple Shade Township, NJ 08052, USA
Don’t think that dive bars can serve great food? Try the garlic wings at Jay’s Elbow Room and you’ll change your mind forever. Or try the Philly cheesesteak. Or the nachos. It doesn’t matter. Everything is perfectly delicious in its greasy glory,...
2341 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, USA
For a classic American diner experience, the Cherry Hill Diner in, yes, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, is the place to go. This 24/7 locale has been around for decades, and is as renowned for its freshly baked cakes as it is for its gargantuan omelets....
2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, USA
Touted as the first air-conditioned indoor shopping mall east of the Mississippi (first prize goes to whoever can name the top ten in chronological order), the Cherry Hill Mall has been around since 1961. Open every day until 9:30, except Sundays...
Powhatan Indian Reservation Dr, Hainesport, NJ 08036, USA
Head northeast from Mt. Laurel on Hainesport Road and in a few minutes you’ll reach Rancocas State Park, a protected area of creeks, marshes, and hundreds of acres of hardwood forest. The park includes a replica of a seventeenth century Native...
3 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, USA
Even during the height of its popularity, sports card collecting was very much a fringe activity, practiced by obsessives who fussed over stuff like frayed corners and the odds of finding rare inserts. Today there aren’t as many places where one...
Haddonfield, NJ 08033, USA
“Historic Haddonfield” may sound like a cute little exercise in alliteration, but the appellation has been duly earned. This quaint, leafy town was where the New Jersey General Assembly declared New Jersey an independent state during the winter of...
201 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, USA
It’s heaven for the tots at The Happy Hippo, a locally owned toy store on the corner of Haddonfield’s main drag. The selection here tends to favor the classics—think slinkies and jack-in-the-boxes, but there’s also a good supply of higher-end,...
2011 Marlton Pike W, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, USA
There are few things better then fresh, grilled flounder, filleted tableside; if it can be preceded by homemade pasta and paired with a glass of pinot grigio, then all will feel right with the universe. Everything definitely feels right in Caffe...
2825 NJ-73, Maple Shade Township, NJ 08052, USA
Feel like knocking down some pins? A great place to do it around Mt. Laurel is Laurel Lanes, a bowling alley boasting an impressive 64 lanes. Open until late every night of the week and 3 a.m. on weekends, Laurel Lanes is popular with serious...
1045 S Church St, Mt Laurel, NJ 08054, USA
Laurel Acres is an ideal spot for a short jog, a lazy summer evening watching kids play baseball, or in the winter, a fun day of sledding. The park is open from sunrise to sunset, and features multiple soccer fields, baseball diamonds, and a...
210 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, USA
Health-conscious travelers will be happy to learn that Ánimo in Haddonfield is sympathetic to their needs. This juice and burrito bar has built up a loyal clientele who appreciate their use of natural, preservative-free ingredients. As with any...
2825 NJ-73, Maple Shade Township, NJ 08052, USA
The debate over where to find the “most authentic” Philly cheesesteak will probably never end, but Tony Luke’s is a consistent contender. This chain has locations all over the greater Philadelphia area and several in New Jersey (not to mention the...
228 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, USA
If you’re in the Mt. Laurel area and in need of a haircut, you might want roll on down to Kings Highway in Haddonfield. That’s main street for this small, historic town, which feels like a Norman Rockwell painting come to life—definitely the right...
Hammonton, NJ 08037, USA
Bird watchers, fishermen, and hikers who are seeking a little more land to roam than what’s available in Rancocas State Park or Laurel Acres can take a short car ride south from Mt. Laurel to reach Wharton State Forest, the “largest single tract...
143 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, USA
An idea for your next dinner party (that is, one that you’re attending as a guest): instead of playing it safe and showing up with a bottle of rosé or a bouquet of tulips, why not live dangerously and bring a few dozen oysters? You’ll definitely...
923 Haddonfield Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, USA
Here’s a concept that feels long overdue: a wine and burger bar. That’s the idea behind Zinburger, which specializes in pairing excellent, mostly American, wine with gourmet hamburgers. All wines are available by the glass, which is helpful if you...
121 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, USA
If you want to hit the trails in the Mt. Laurel area, but forgot to pack your running shoes, chances are you can find something suitable at the Haddonfield Running Company on Kings Highway East. A specialty shop for runners of all levels, this...
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, USA
You may already look pretty fabulous, but there’s no overestimating the importance of a well-chosen accessory. If you’re looking to complete an ensemble, Cranky’s in Cherry Hill has a well-curated selection of women’s handbags, clutch purses,...
233 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, USA
The Indian King Tavern counts as one of the most significant sites in Garden State history. It was here, in 1777, where legislators took refuge from the maelstrom of the Revolutionary War to officially create the state of New Jersey. A typical...
146 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, USA
Even during the time when British culinary culture was the subject of cruel punch lines, there were some dishes that no one did better than the English. That might be because they were dishes that the English invented, but still—a well-made...
8 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033, USA
Founded in 2005 to cater to the adventurous whims of extreme sport aficionados, Freeride Sports has successfully made a name for itself by providing reliable service to cyclists and skaters alike. Don’t be fooled by the laid-back demeanor of the...
929 Haddonfield Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002, USA
Learning Express in Cherry Hill is a toy store for active kids of all ages. With an emphasis on products and brands that engage children intellectually, as well as physically, this place has a great selection of construction toys, puzzles, and...
