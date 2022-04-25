Liberty Bell

526 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
https://www.nps.gov/inde/learn/historyculture/stories-libertybell.htm
27c7cbb6baba190880ebf09bc856991e.jpg

Liberty Bell Liberty Bell Pavilion Independence Mall Philadelphia Pennsylvania Usa.

Russell Kord / age fotostock

bell.jpg

National Park Service

27c7cbb6baba190880ebf09bc856991e.jpg
bell.jpg

The Liberty Bell, long associated with the American Revolution, actually predates the conflict. It arrived in Philadelphia in 1752 at Independence Hall, then known as the Pennsylvania State House. The bell was inscribed with a Bible verse: “Proclaim Liberty Throughout All the Land Unto All the Inhabitants thereof.” An initial crack in the bell was attributed to a test ring that occurred right after it came to the city. But popular legend has it that the bell was still rung in 1776 to officially proclaim American independence. In 1846, the Liberty Bell was cracked for good after being repaired so it could be sounded on George Washington’s birthday; it hasn’t rung since. No tickets are required to view the bell, but visitors must pass through a security screening. Photo tip: For a classic shot, snap a photo of the icon with Independence Hall in the background.

Fri Jul 18 03:41:49 EDT 2014

Historic finds in the city of Brotherly Love

Philly, the East Coast city positioned between NYC and DC, is the perfect destination for a weekend trip. Besides the affordable (mainly BYOB) restaurant scene, the city is filled with historic vibes. As a U.S. History enthusiast, the Liberty Bell was a must-see during my Philly trip.

