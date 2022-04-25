Please Touch Museum

4231 Avenue of the Republic, Philadelphia, PA 19131, USA
https://www.pleasetouchmuseum.org/
cb3024a6092fd93e71ba1423e78c2df0.jpg

Please Touch Museum

cb3024a6092fd93e71ba1423e78c2df0.jpg

Located in historic Memorial Hall in Fairmount Park, the Please Touch Museum has long been a favored attraction for families with kids ages 7 and under. (Parents—who are so often tired of saying no and holding kids in check in public places—are among the museum’s biggest fans.) Not only does the museum’s collection include over 25,000 toys, it houses a working carousel from 1908, and some of its permanent exhibits include a kid-size city, an interactive garden, and a space station. Special changing displays are also part of the fun. Current program updates and discount offers to followers are posted on their Facebook page.

By AFAR Editors
