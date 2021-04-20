Elfreth's Alley
124-126 Elfreth's Alley, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
| +1 215-574-0560
Elfreth's AlleyVisitors seeking an immersive-history experience can get a chance to travel back in time and check out the homes, stories, and daily routines of early Philadelphians, from everyday citizens to the city’s better-known inhabitants from the past. Buildings along Elfreth’s Alley, the country’s oldest continually occupied residential street, reveal the lives of the city’s earliest residents. Most of the houses on the block are private homes, but houses numbered 124 and 126 have been preserved as a public museum. Guided tours begin in the Museum Shop (Number 124). Private tours of the Alley and Museum House are available all year round.
almost 7 years ago
Trip to Historical Philadelphia
This photo was take at Elfreth's Alley, oldest residential street in the country. As soon as you approach it you feel as if you've walked back in time. A quaint quiet street with houses dating back to the beginning of America!
almost 7 years ago
Walking through the oldest block in America
More than 3,000 people since 1702 have made this charming street the oldest continuously inhabited residential street in the United States. With our local guide Chris, I had the opportunity to walk through and see the 32 homes that line the street today during Philadelphia's Annual "12-Hour, River to River, Pine to Vine" walking tour. A witness to nearly 311 years of American history that remains intact - amazing!