Eastern State Penitentiary

2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA
+1 215-236-3300
Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Eastern State Penitentiary

What do Al Capone and Bruce Willis have in common? They both did time here at Eastern State Penitentiary. (OK, Willis wasn't an inmate, but he did shoot the film 12 Monkeys here.) The facility's first inmate was brought through these doors in 1829, and the prison was in use until 1971. After closing, it became a target for vandals and housed a sizable colony of stray cats. Real estate developers proposed repurposing it as condominiums (high-security, of course), but preservationists won out. They raised funds to stabilize the crumbling interior and remove trees that were growing inside some cells. Wander through its stark interior and learn about the fascinating history of this unique site and its previous tenants, including Capone. Don’t miss the special art installations that are on display here all year round.
By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Meredith Blackburn
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Al Capone's Prison Cell

The ruins of Eastern State Penitentiary are surprisingly beautiful! The cell blocks are in varying states of disrepair, some freshly painted, some with peeling paint and exposed bricks, and some covered with a foot of dust and caved-in plaster ceilings. The restored synagogue and Al Capone's luxurious cell are fun to see; there is a free audio tour, and a number of cells display impressive artist installations relevant to prison life. Whether you're interested in history, architecture, film, art, or current politics, Eastern State Penitentiary definitely deserves exploration!
Lindsey Tramuta
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Celebrating Bastille Day, the Philly Way

Since July 14th commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison and the official start of the French Revolution, it only seems fitting that the Francophiles in Philadelphia would host their celebrations at the Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison that once held notable criminals like Al Capone and is now considered a U.S. national historic landmark (tours are offered). Thousands of visitors flock yearly to the prison for one giant block party and reenactments of the storming of the Bastille by the Bearded Ladies, the city's cabaret troupe. The party will be held on July 13th and restaurants in the nearby Fairmount neighborhood will be offering special French menus to continue the momentum. Expect baguettes, a barrage of Tastycakes and an appearance by Napoleon.
angela
almost 7 years ago

Eastern State Penitentiary

Nothing scarier than taking a tour of these beat down facilities with Steve Buscemi in your ears and rain falling down. ...well maybe it would be scarier at night.
Christopher Camp
almost 7 years ago

Eastern State Penitentiary

Enjoy tours of this prison built in 1829. It's housed numerous infamous inmates and quite a bit of it is still standing today.

