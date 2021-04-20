Eastern State Penitentiary 2027 Fairmount Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130, USA

Photo courtesy of Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, Philadelphia, PA More info Sun - Sat 10am - 5pm

Eastern State Penitentiary What do Al Capone and Bruce Willis have in common? They both did time here at Eastern State Penitentiary. (OK, Willis wasn't an inmate, but he did shoot the film 12 Monkeys here.) The facility's first inmate was brought through these doors in 1829, and the prison was in use until 1971. After closing, it became a target for vandals and housed a sizable colony of stray cats. Real estate developers proposed repurposing it as condominiums (high-security, of course), but preservationists won out. They raised funds to stabilize the crumbling interior and remove trees that were growing inside some cells. Wander through its stark interior and learn about the fascinating history of this unique site and its previous tenants, including Capone. Don’t miss the special art installations that are on display here all year round.