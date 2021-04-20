Where are you going?
The Magic Gardens

1020 South St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
| +1 215-733-0390
Wed - Mon 11am - 6pm

No photograph can capture this extraordinary art space created by mural artist Isaiah Zagar down at the quiet end of South Street in Philadelphia's Center City—you have to see it to believe it. It's also not easy to describe: an alternate universe? A magical mosaic environment? A creative outsider's brilliant vision? A terrarium of otherworldly folk-art delights? Decide for yourself when you take a self-guided tour of this one-of-a-kind, ever-expanding project. The site includes an immersive outdoor-art installation crafted from found objects and handpainted tiles, as well as indoor galleries. The opening hours vary due to occasional public and private events; make sure to check the online calendar.

By Sue Manuel , AFAR Local Expert

brian fishbone
almost 7 years ago

Magical Inspiration

My work team took a morning to get some magical inspiration.
Vanessa Petersen
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Philadelphia's Magical World Of Mosaics

This "magic garden" may not have any plants but it is a magical experience to wander the mosaic labyrinth. This extensive mosaic space helped save a neighborhood and create a artistic eclectic district. There are mosaics that spring out of alleges, independent boutique shops, and a diverse selection of food choices around this Magic Garden. It's a wonderful place to spend an afternoon. The Magic Garden is a destination and worthy of exploration.

