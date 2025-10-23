What’s the Next Hot Retirement Destination? Hint: It’s Rich in Sea Air, Healthy Living, and Ouzo

For decades, retirees seeking the good life abroad flocked to places like Costa Rica, Portugal, and Panama. But now, a different coastal country is quietly climbing the ranks. It’s one where olives, ouzo, and ocean views come bundled with affordability, accessibility, and an enviable pace of life.

“We’re seeing among retirees and near-retirees an increased interest in Greece,” says Jennifer Stevens, executive editor of International Living, a publication that specializes in retirement overseas. “While taxes are typically higher there than in the U.S., those tax dollars buy attractive services like excellent health care, and people have figured that out. Even with higher taxes, the net cost of living still tends to be lower than in the U.S., and the quality of life higher.”

For many, Greece hits the sweet spot: a slower, healthier lifestyle paired with a strong legal framework for long-term residency and a cost of living up to 40 percent lower than in the U.S., according to a white paper by Get Golden Visa, a firm helping clients invest in global residency and citizenship programs.

The report looked at Social Security Administration data from 2023 (the most recent available), one of a few indicators of retiree populations. It found that 13,251 Americans received U.S. retirement benefits in Greece—fewer than the 26,397 in the U.K., but more than the 10,723 Americans receiving such benefits in Portugal and the 8,698 in Spain—ranking the country among the world’s top 10 destinations for American retirees.

“More Americans are now preparing an ‘exit plan,’” says Murat Coskun, cofounder of Get Golden Visa, so named for the Golden Visa—a type of visa that grants individuals residency in many countries in exchange for a significant financial investment. “Portugal, Italy, and Greece are among the top destinations they’re looking at, not because they have to leave, but because they want options.”

Perks of retiring in Greece: lifestyle and well-being

It’s not hard to see the appeal. Greece boasts 310 days of sunshine a year, an active outdoor culture, and the famous Mediterranean diet.

That all sealed the deal for U.S. retiree Mitzi Smith Green, who is in the process of relocating to Crete. “I imagine much less stress and an overall healthier lifestyle, like walking instead of driving, a healthier diet, and freedom to participate in outdoor activities whenever I want,” she says.

“The lifestyle here is simply healthier,” confirms Mina Agnos, a Greek travel expert and founder of luxury travel agency Travelive, who splits her time between Florida and Athens. “People walk more, eat fresh food, swim in salt water. You see grandparents doing their shopping on foot. That daily movement adds up.”

The island of Ikaria is one of the world’s Blue Zones, where residents regularly live into their 90s. Data points from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which brings together mostly high-income, democratic countries to promote economic growth, fair trade, and social progress, show that Greece, overall, performs better than average on 47 percent of health indicators (such as life expectancy and alcohol consumption).

For Magda Kantzavelos, 69, who retired from her job at a Los Angeles wholesale produce company three years ago, that sense of renewal has been profound.

“I feel that I’ve been given another chance to live,” she says. “I want to dress up every day, go for walks, pray, and live to the fullest—something I didn’t feel before.”

Retirees have been discovering the joys of Greece, from Thessaloniki (left) to Athens (right). Photos by Marco Arguello

Things to know about retiring in Greece: visas, taxes, and the fine print

For Americans, Greece offers one of Europe’s most accessible and cost-effective residency paths.

“Retirees typically consider the Financially Independent Person (FIP) visa, the Golden Visa, or the Digital Nomad Visa,” explains Aikaterini Sissani, an Athens-based immigration attorney.

The FIP visa suits retirees with passive income, requiring proof of €3,500 (about US$2,300) per month (plus an additional 20% for a spouse); Social Security counts. The Golden Visa requires retirees in Greece to invest at least €250,000 (about US$270,000) in real estate; that grants them a renewable five-year residency and a pathway to citizenship after seven years, with no full-time residency requirement.

“It offers what is arguably the best Golden Visa in Europe right now,” says Stevens. “It’s a bargain compared to Spain or Portugal, which have raised thresholds or eliminated [the category of] real-estate investment.”

Portugal, once famous for its welcoming Golden Visa, overhauled the program in 2023. Now applicants must invest €500,000 in approved venture funds, €250,000 in cultural projects, or €500,000 in a business creating five jobs, as real-estate investments no longer qualify.

Meanwhile, for those who are semi-retired, there’s Greece’s Digital Nomad Visa. Launched in 2021, it targets remote workers earning at least €3,500 a month, and its 7 percent flat tax on foreign pensions remains among the most appealing in Europe (Portugal, for example, taxes at 10 percent).

How Greece compares to other retirement destinations

While Portugal has long topped “best places to retire” lists, Greece’s affordability and flexibility are helping the country to catch up fast.

Portugal’s cost of living is about 40 percent lower than the U.S., and housing is roughly 33 percent cheaper, according to the International Citizens Group, which guides expats on the finer points of moving abroad. A one-bedroom apartment in Lisbon rents for $900 to $1,100, and small-town apartments for as little as $315 to $385.

By comparison, a one-bedroom in Athens or Thessaloniki rents for an average of $415 to $890, with even lower prices outside the cities, per Numbeo. Private doctor visits start at €60 (about US$70), a casual meal ranges from €15 to €30 (US$17.50 to US$35), and a monthly Athens metro pass costs €20 (about US$23).

Kantzavelos notes that in her experience, she could get almost all of her medication from a pharmacy without having a prescription, and she could see doctors right away without having to wait months for an appointment. She also spends about $170 a week on groceries compared to $300 a week in California.

Consumer prices in Greece are 38 to 42 percent lower than in the U.S., and restaurant prices are 50 percent cheaper, according to Get Golden Visa. Greece’s price level index is 64 (EU average: 100), making it one of Europe’s best “value-for-money” destinations.

“When you combine cost, safety, and access to healthcare,” says Stevens, “Greece is quickly becoming one of the most practical and beautiful places in the world to retire.”

At least one caveat, notes Kay Filax, an American retiree from Ohio living in Athens, is that bureaucracy can be daunting. “Life here is beautiful, but people don’t realize it can also be stressful,” she says. “Banks close at 2 p.m. You can spend half a day mailing a package. The system is behind compared to the States.”

People take part in traditional folk dances during a festival in Serifos Island, Greece. “Greek people are expressive, passionate, and generous,” says one travel expert who splits her time between Florida and Athens. Photo by Alexandros Michailidis/Shutterstock

Community, connection—and growth

Despite some frustrations, most expats fall hard for Greece’s philoxenia—its culture of warmth and welcome.

“Locals invite you to dinner, share meals, and look out for neighbors,” says Sissani.

Agnos agrees: “Greek people are expressive, passionate, and generous. You can form real friendships here.”

That sense of belonging struck Kantzavelos most after reconnecting with cousins she hadn’t seen in 50 years.

“When I saw them, it was like we were never apart,” she says. “That strong Greek love. You feel it everywhere.”

It’s no wonder communities are growing, and the country is adapting. According to the International Trade Administration, Greece’s infrastructure sector is projected to grow 4.2 percent in 2025, with more than $13 billion in projects underway. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport and the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund SA are driving expansions across airports, highways, and metro systems.

Fourteen regional airports, including Santorini (JTR) and Thessaloniki (SKG), have already been upgraded, while Athens International Airport (ATH) is expanding to meet rising demand. On Crete, Kastelli Airport is more than 40 percent complete, and Athens is rolling out 950 new electric buses and upgraded metro trains.

Greece isn’t perfect. But for many Americans, a life rich in sunshine, safety, and simplicity is worth the move.

“You don’t retire to a country so much as to a community,” says Stevens. “Greece offers both the peace of the Mediterranean and a culture that reminds you to actually live.”

Or, as retiree Kantzavelos puts it, “Come, have fun, live your dreams here. The food, the people, and the beaches are amazing. But the best part is how much easier and happier life feels in Greece.”

