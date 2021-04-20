Reading Terminal Market
51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA
| +1 215-922-2317
Photo by R. Kennedy for VISIT PHILADELPHIA
More info
Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm
Reading Terminal MarketThis historic market has been in operation since 1892, and is beloved by locals as a destination for lunch, grocery shopping, or buying regional gifts at the Pennsylvania General Store. More than 70 businesses sell fresh wares here, including ice cream, cookies, meat, seafood, produce, Mexican cuisine, and artisanal grilled-cheese sandwiches—just to name a few. Philadelphians line up daily for just-baked goods from the Amish-owned Beiler's Bakery, which also runs a separate doughnut stand in the Pennsylvania Dutch section of the market. The market's location, across the street from the Pennsylvania Convention Center, can mean throngs of visitors on convention days; try to get to the market as early as possible to avoid the crowds.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Amish in the city
Amish girl waits to fill customer's beverages at Reading Terminal Market In Philadelphia
AFAR Staff
almost 5 years ago
Reading Terminal Market
Although this large food hub officially opened its doors in 1892, several markets existed in the same spot as early as 1680. Over the centuries, the public market went from operating out of city-owned sheds to a four-terminal space where it still located today. Crowds of tourists and locals flood into the market on a daily basis, where something around 75 individual small businesses run a daily operation—from a flock of Pennsylvania Dutch vendors to a creamery specializing in grilled cheese. And beyond shopping on your own, there are weekly tours that give you a the rundown of the entire market to make sure you don't miss out.
almost 7 years ago
Vegetable Vendor
Lancaster County vendor selling tomatoes at Reading Terminal Market