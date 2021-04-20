Reading Terminal Market 51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107, USA

Photo by R. Kennedy for VISIT PHILADELPHIA﻿ More info Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

Reading Terminal Market This historic market has been in operation since 1892, and is beloved by locals as a destination for lunch, grocery shopping, or buying regional gifts at the Pennsylvania General Store. More than 70 businesses sell fresh wares here, including ice cream, cookies, meat, seafood, produce, Mexican cuisine, and artisanal grilled-cheese sandwiches—just to name a few. Philadelphians line up daily for just-baked goods from the Amish-owned Beiler's Bakery, which also runs a separate doughnut stand in the Pennsylvania Dutch section of the market. The market's location, across the street from the Pennsylvania Convention Center, can mean throngs of visitors on convention days; try to get to the market as early as possible to avoid the crowds.