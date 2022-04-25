Franklin Square

200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106, USA
https://historicphiladelphia.org/franklin-square/what-to-see/
Jeff Fusco for Historic Philadelphia Inc.

Sue Manuel

By Sue Manuel

Sat Nov 28 18:26:59 EST 2015

Fun for All Ages

Located close to the National Constitution Center and Philadelphia’s historic district, Franklin Square is an urban oasis that offers fun family activities. One of the city’s five original town squares, it has evolved into a fairground with both daytime and evening activities. Highlights include the nostalgic Liberty Carousel, a playground, a fountain, and a Philly-themed miniature golf course (pictured). Between all the fun, you can refuel at the popular SquareBurger restaurant. Special events are listed online and include a winter holiday festival held daily through Dec. 31, when more than 50,000 lights illuminate the square and an “Electrical Spectacle” light show begins every 30 minutes starting at 4:30 p.m. During the festival you can also do some holiday shopping, or sit back with a local brew (there’s also a special hot beverage menu for kids). The park is open from March through December.

