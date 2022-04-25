Italian Market
919 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147, USA
| +1 215-278-2903
Photo by L. Berckey for VISIT PHILADELPHIA
More info
Sun, Tue 10am - 4pm
Wed - Sat 10am - 5pm
Italian MarketVendors first set up shop at the Italian Market in the mid-to-late 1880s, and today, the spread of stalls, stores, and eateries runs all along South 9th Street in Philadelphia's residential Bella Vista neighborhood. A trip here involves all the senses: sights, sounds, vibrant colors, and, most intoxicating of all, the combined aromas of spices, coffee, and just-baked bread. Along this stretch, shoppers can find fresh fruits and vegetables, eggs, fish, seafood, meats, cheeses, pastries, homemade pasta, ice cream, chocolates, and tea. The 10-block market area also includes a great variety of restaurants. Overwhelmed by the choices? Stop at the Visitor Center for suggestions. The market operates all year round, and in all types of weather.
More Recommendations
almost 8 years ago
Italian Market
A visit to Philadelphia for a foodie would be incomplete without a visit to the city's Italian Market on 9th Street in South Philly. Cheese, meat, fish, vegetables, and more, such as specialty stores specializing in Italian delicacies and cooking equipment. This mural of former Mayor Rizzo fills the wall of one of the market buildings. Buy some parmesan cheese to take home.
over 5 years ago
The Italian Market Philadelphia
Let’s start with the Italian Market. I LOVE this place. Go to Tortilleria San Roman! I got about 34 tortillas, a medium bag size of tortilla chips and a huge thing of salsa all for 7 bucks. After that I hit up the streets that were filled with produce. I got habanero peppers, corn, onions, mangos, sun dried tomato’s, artichokes and much more all for $17. Needles to say I have been eating healthy all week and I still have a ton of produce left. If you’re going to do this and are spending the day in Philly after, I would recommend to leave a cooler in your trunk with ice packs. Because, trust me when you enter that market street you will have no idea what you will walk out with.