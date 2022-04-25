The Italian Market Philadelphia

Let’s start with the Italian Market. I LOVE this place. Go to Tortilleria San Roman! I got about 34 tortillas, a medium bag size of tortilla chips and a huge thing of salsa all for 7 bucks. After that I hit up the streets that were filled with produce. I got habanero peppers, corn, onions, mangos, sun dried tomato’s, artichokes and much more all for $17. Needles to say I have been eating healthy all week and I still have a ton of produce left. If you’re going to do this and are spending the day in Philly after, I would recommend to leave a cooler in your trunk with ice packs. Because, trust me when you enter that market street you will have no idea what you will walk out with.