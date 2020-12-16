The World's Most Romantic Hotels and Resorts
Collected by Jennifer Flowers , AFAR Staff
After a long day of exploring, it's best to come back to a place you love with your love. Whether you book a fantasy stay at a castle in Ireland or escape to an ocean lodge on Australia's coast, one thing is certain: Love is in the air at these romantic resorts around the world.
Calle Tiepolo Baiamonte, 1364, Palazzo Papadopoli, 30125 Sestiere San Polo, Venezia VE, Italy
Aman hotels recently opened a 25-suite resort along Venice's Grand Canal in the 16th-century Palazzo Papadopoli, one of the city's most stunning waterfront palaces. What's great about this destination is that, unlike many of the resorts in Aman's...
2199 Kalia Rd, Honolulu, HI 96815, USA
The most enviable address in Waikiki, the beachfront Halekulani is all about restrained elegance and pitch-perfect service. The hotel dates back a century, though it was entirely rebuilt in the 1980s—and the room decor—fifty shades of...
1471 W Millers Cove Rd, Walland, TN 37886, USA
Set on 4,200 secluded acres of hillocks, ponds, and gardens at the foot of the Tennessee Smoky Mountains, this award-winning resort, a member of the prestigious Relais & Châteaux brand, is awash in genteel luxury, from its splendid spa...
Transpeninsular Highway, 5 Cabo Real Km. 19, Tourist Corridor, 23400 San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
Las Ventanas al Paraíso represents the epitome of luxury, with gorgeous, gigantic rooms featuring traditional crafts, handmade mosaic headboards, and classy furniture and accents. Balcony railings are awash in pink blossoms of...
Block Ha My Dong B, Điện Dương, Điện Bàn, Quảng Nam, Vietnam
Located on a half-mile stretch of white-sand Ha My Beach, a short drive from the UNESCO World Heritage town of Hoi An (a hotel shuttle can ferry you back and forth), the Nam Hai sits on the grounds of a former fishing village (a temple from that...
French Polynesia
Epic might be an understated description for this collection of thatched-roof bungalows built on stilts over the crystalline waters of the Bora Bora lagoon. This luxury resort is nestled in the dreamiest of settings—wooden walkways link...
D209, 97133, St Barthélemy
Le Guanahani suffered major damage during Hurricane Irma and plans to reopen in late 2019.
Le Guanahani sits on an 18-acre peninsula on the northeastern tip of St. Barths between Marigot Bay and Grand Cul-de-Sac Bay. A recent $40 million...
Whether you're up for the adventure of a mobile tented camp, or would prefer a private house staffed with personal chefs, Singita Grumeti is the place for the ultimate safari experience and unbeatable Great Migration views. The 350,000-acre...
Hanson Bay Rd, Kingscote SA 5223, Australia
The flagship property of Australian luxury hotel brand Baillie Lodges teeters on grass-covered limestone cliffs, tucked just far enough into the bluffs to feel protected from the roiling Southern Ocean below. Surrounded on three sides by national...
112 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
At the nexus of fashion, art, and politics on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, Le Bristol so embodies French l’art du vivre that its pampered Burmese cat, Fa-Raon, sports a collar by Goyard and a sterling name tag by...
Baie des Flamands, Saint-Barthélemy 97133
The famous Hotel St-Barth Isle de France officially became a Cheval Blanc property in 2014, reopening as the Cheval Blanc St-Barth Isle de France. In 2018, after a renovation made necessary by Hurricane Irma, the property also debuted a design...
Ashford Castle Estate, Leaf Island, Cong, Co. Mayo, F31 CA48, Ireland
What trip to Ireland is complete without a stay in a castle hotel? Ashford fulfills even the wildest castle fantasies with its crenellated towers, medieval-looking canopy beds, and esteemed falconry program that lets guests explore its 350...
Grumeti Reserves Grumeti Game Reserve, 31623, Tanzania
One of the most luxurious tented camps in all of Africa sits on an open plain within Singita Grumeti, a 350,000-acre private reserve that adjoins the Serengeti National Park ecosystem, through which vast herds of wildebeest and zebra migrate....
