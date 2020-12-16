The Ultimate Shopping Guide to Paris
Collected by Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor
75009 Paris, France
Galeries Lafayette Haussmann is worth a visit if only to stand under its magnificent glass dome. The family business has survived as a one-stop-shopping hub for five generations, thanks to steady innovation and an emphasis on high fashion and...
53 Quai des Grands Augustins, 75006 Paris, France
If you've ever walked along the banks of the river Seine, you've probably seen long green boxes and their vendors plying souvenirs, postcards and a variety of other knick-knacks. But did you know that these Bouquinistes - all 240+ of them - are...
Passage du Grand Cerf, 75002 Paris, France
It had been years since I last stumbled upon the Passage du Grand Cerf in the 2nd, a long and narrow gallery of creative shops. Though I wasn't the only shopper, part of me felt like I had happened upon an untouched jewel. If I share this spot...
46 Rue du Bac, 75007 Paris, France
Since 1831 Deyrolle has been the taxidermist for Parisians. In the two-story shop on the lovely Rue du Bac, you'll find everything from domestic animals and large exotic mammals (lions! zebras!) to insects, shells, birds, and educational...
111 Boulevard Beaumarchais, 75003 Paris, France
Walking on Blvd Beaumarchais, you can find some real Parisian gems. One of them is Merci, a well known chic, ethnic concept store, hidden at the back of a courtyard in number 111 of the Boulevard. At the entrance to the store, there is an old red...
5 Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, 75003 Paris, France
A few steps away from Merci store, you can find its kids version at the colorful concept store Bon Ton, which sells kids clothes, shoes and toys. The brand has more stores in the city but this one is a three level high, filled with Kids...
29 Rue de Poitou, 75003 Paris, France
The area around the rue de Bretagne in the north part of the Marais continues to be a big draw with locals and visitors for a number of reasons: the Marché des Enfants Rouges covered market with food stalls, the wincingly bobo-chic Café Charlot...
37 Rue de la Bûcherie, 75005 Paris, France
Located at 37 Rue de la Bûcherie, a stone’s throw from the Seine and draped in theshadow of Notre Dame, is what should be proclaimed one of France’s national treasures: the Shakespeare and Company bookstore. This is actually the second site of the...
117 Rue du Bac, 75007 Paris, France
If you are a fan of design and furniture, this store is a MUST stop for you. The Conran Shop(originally a British company) in Paris is located in the former warehouse building of the Bon Marché, and has 3 levels of furniture, home decorations,...
Rue de Grenelle, Paris, France
The famous Golden Triangle of Paris is on the Right Bank, just off the Champs Elysées, but the lesser known, much more important golden triangle of shoes is on the Left Bank, beginning as the corner of the rue d'Assas and the rue du Cherche Midi....
Sainte-Avoye, Paris, France
Just down the street from the charming Carreau du Temple, an open-air market square in the Haut Marais that recently reopened after heavy renovations, sits OFR: a bookshop-cum-gallery that houses an extensive collection of multilingual art and...
213 Rue Saint-Honoré, 75001 Paris, France
Beside the fact that Rue Saint Honore is one of my favorite streets in Paris (not only for window shopping but also for people spotting) and I can spend hours and days going from one store to another, one of the most popular and trendiest concept...
24 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008 Paris, France
True to its 180-year-old business model, Hermès still makes its leather bags by hand in France, each one crafted from start to finish by a single artisan—the Birkin starts at $12,000 and can run upwards of $200,000. Of its three Paris stores, this...
101 Rue de Turenne, 75003 Paris, France
The Marais has no shortage of charming stores, designer boutiques and international labels but one of my favorite additions to the neighborhood is Delphine Pariente's namesake shop. The designer trained with Christian Lacroix, Jean-Paul Gaultier...
12 Rue Perrée, 75003 Paris, France
The limited-edition Nikes and kiosk of independent magazines (Corpus, Out of Order, System) at this brilliantly edited multibrand boutique in the upper Marais recall the city’s renowned concept shop Colette. But its abundant natural light, and...
Jardin du Palais Royal, 24 Galerie de Montpensier, 75001 Paris, France
Opinionated, obsessive designer Didier Ludot has one of the city’s best collections of vintage couture and accessories. If you’re looking for that perfect Courrèges dress or a mint-condition Hermès Plume bag (one of Ludot’s personal favorites),...
68-72 Rue Montmartre, 75002 Paris, France
H&M’s first stand-alone brand debuted in Europe in 2007, selling minimalist, architectural basics that evoke the aesthetic of luxury house Céline—albeit with a few zeroes knocked off the price tag. There are plans to bring the chain to the...
4 Rue de Castiglione, 75001 Paris, France
As much as Paris is packed with perfumes stores, there is always room for one more; Jovoy Paris opened in Paris at the end of March and focuses on rare, exclusive and limited edition perfumes. Aside from the wide selection, which is both original...
132-140 Rue des Rosiers, 93400 Saint-Ouen, France
Marché aux Puces de St-Ouen, aka Clignancourt, is Europe’s largest flea market and the city’s favorite place to find a bargain. Exiting the Métro at Porte de Clignancourt, those in the know pass by the counterfeit...
Place Saint-Pierre, 75018 Paris, France
Tourists flock to the top of Monmartre's hill to visit the Sacré Coeur Basilica and Place du Tertre — a haven of tacky souvenir stores and cheap art. Few of them realize that the nearby neighborhoods around Monmartre's base are filled with local...
1-3 Avenue Trudaine, 75009 Paris, France
For music lovers, this store in Paris 9th arrondissement, is a true find. Balades Sonores is the storefront for a French record label and the place to find out what's new in French music. In the store, there are boxes of new releases on a very...
25 Rue des Martyrs, 75009 Paris, France
3 Par 5 is a narrow, white-walled shop filled with artisanal pottery, screen printed pillows with the fleur-de-lis, delicate handmade jewelry, and rows and rows of scarves. It's a great gift store along a street of great stores in Paris's 9th...
21 Rue Notre Dame de Nazareth, 75003 Paris, France
Named after a Montreal subway station, the new men's boutique BEAUBIEN is situated in an emerging section of the Haut-Marais (or ''NoMa'' in local parlance)- the rue Notre-Dame-de-Nazareth has been an extension of the garment district (the...
15 Rue Debelleyme, 75003 Paris, France
Sylvie Ganter and Christophe Cervasel may have founded L'Atelier Cologne in New York, where the duo met, but their successful fragrance company is 100% French. Their mutual passion for eau de cologne translates beautifully into a sweet edit of...
