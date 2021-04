COS, Paris

H&M’s first stand-alone brand debuted in Europe in 2007, selling minimalist, architectural basics that evoke the aesthetic of luxury house Céline—albeit with a few zeroes knocked off the price tag. There are plans to bring the chain to the United States, but until then, Paris , with five shops sprinkled throughout town, is one of the best places to sample the goods.This appeared in the October 2013 issue.