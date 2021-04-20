COS
68 Rue Montmartre
| +33 1 70 70 34 20
Photo courtesy of COS
More info
Mon - Sat 10am - 8pm
COS, ParisH&M’s first stand-alone brand debuted in Europe in 2007, selling minimalist, architectural basics that evoke the aesthetic of luxury house Céline—albeit with a few zeroes knocked off the price tag. There are plans to bring the chain to the United States, but until then, Paris, with five shops sprinkled throughout town, is one of the best places to sample the goods.
This appeared in the October 2013 issue.