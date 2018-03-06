Charleston’s Top Restaurants

A city built on seafood and rice, Charleston remains focused on its abundance of local fish and produce, especially as its restaurant scene continues to boom. This once sleepy Southern town is now an international dining destination.

Highlights
2d0c3e1085abcfbea6cc68634ff00d04.jpg
Nico Schinco
Lewis Barbecue
464 N Nassau St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
It seems criminal that what many consider the best barbecue in Charleston comes from a Texas pit-master, but such is the nature of a global food scene in a thriving culinary city. John Lewis arrived in town with focus and intention, constructing an array of smokers that slow-cook hundreds of pounds of brisket, pork, and “hot guts” (sausage) each day. His expansive, counter-serve joint accommodates grab-and-go meals as well as extended feasts, for at least as long as diners can fend off the meat sweats. If you’re indecisive—which is natural at Lewis Barbecue—opt for the Sancho Loco, a mountain of a sandwich that piles guts, pickled red onions, pulled pork, and chopped beef between two slices that do their best to accommodate the onslaught of sauce and smoky flavor. Regulars know not to miss the green chili corn pudding—it’s a taste of Texas that’s more than welcome in the Lowcountry.
March 06, 2018 09:47 PM
 · 
Stratton Lawrence
4d77f314603bf4d34691721428f7e33c.jpg
Andrew Cebulka
Workshop
1503 King St, Charleston, SC 29405, USA
Charleston is a relatively small city to sport a food court, and Workshop’s out-of-the-way location on the Peninsula’s Neck underscores that. Situated in a Silicon Valley-esque complex of start-up office spaces, you’ll need to drive to get there, and once at the modern, industrial food hall, you’ll be faced with some tough decisions. The rotating vendors have included Juan Luis, a Tex-Mex spin from BBQ master John Lewis, and seasonal booths where the city’s up-and-coming chefs test out their latest concepts, from Japanese sliders to shareable Indian small plates. Although the vendors change regularly, there’s always a coffee shop, a craft pizza or burger stand, and a variety of ethnic options, making Workshop a must on any dining tour of Charleston’s latest and greatest. It’s also directly adjacent to Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., a popular hangout and generally regarded among the city’s best breweries.
April 20, 2021 04:57 PM
 · 
Stratton Lawrence
3acd4761705cd3c17420005ee6248ced.jpeg
Andrew Cebulka
The Ordinary
544 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
A two-story dining room with an always-packed raw bar, The Ordinary serves some of the South’s best seafood. Here, chef Mike Lata dishes up must-try options like a seafood tower, crab toast, fish chowder, and triggerfish with fingerling potatoes. While the lobster roll is only on the menu as a Tuesday special, you can ask for it any day of the week and the chef will happily make you an order. Also worth requesting is the barbecue shrimp, which Lata poaches in a creamy sauce infused with Worcestershire and sets atop charred sourdough. Just be sure to book a table early. Groups should request the downstairs booths, while solo diners without reservations should order a cocktail and wait for a seat at the raw bar.
April 20, 2021 04:00 PM
 · 
Jen Murphy
50f988ee3060dcf253f3201d385c554f.jpg
Xiao Bao Biscuit
Xiao Bao Biscuit
224 Rutledge Ave
XBB, as locals call it, occupies a remodeled and brightly furnished former gas station in the Elliotborough neighborhood. Catering to its surfer clientele with Nicaraguan beer, the spot also offers a constantly changing menu of authentic Asian fare. Order the Vietnamese-style shrimp toast, a purée of local shrimp, fish sauce, garlic, ginger, lime leaf, and chilies spread on baguette slices, then pan-fried—crispy and satisfying.
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
9ab6e7a9568f8bfa153ec755b7d66599.jpg
Andrew Cebulka
Husk Charleston
76 Queen St
At this Charleston hit, James Beard Award–winning chef Sean Brock reinterprets traditional Southern dishes with a steadfast commitment to local and regional ingredients—the restaurant even has its own garden. Constantly changing, the menu is filled with inventive new takes on Southern cuisine, such as pig’s ear lettuce wraps done up “buffalo” or “Kentukyaki” style.
April 20, 2021 03:27 PM
ad81d1fcfc6eb0809d6aaffd16459b07.jpg
Explore Charleston
FIG
232 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
It’s a big deal when a chef wins a James Beard Award for “Best Chef: Southeast.” It’s an even bigger deal when that chef’s successor wins the same award a few years later, but that’s exactly what happened at this downtown hot spot. Overseen by Mike Lata and helmed by Jason Stanhope, FIG is one of the hallmark restaurants that put Charleston’s dining scene on the map. Seasonal veggies are an important part of the menu, which is inventive and thoughtful without feeling fussy. (Anthony Bourdain raved when he dined at FIG—he had the asparagus salad with fromage blanc, quinoa, green garlic, and carrots—during a 2017 episode of Parts Unknown.) For local, creative food in the Lowcountry, FIG is the model.
April 20, 2021 04:08 PM
 · 
Angela Fleury
c9f26935d7039dc34abce2beb9cd2514.jpg
Explore Charleston
Bowens Island Restaurant
1870 Bowens Island Rd, Charleston, SC 29412, USA
Bowens Island Restaurant has existed in one form or another since 1946. The original building, covered in Sharpie messages scrawled by diners over the years, burned to the ground in 2006. Owner Robert Barber rebuilt it almost immediately, all the while serving steamed oysters straight from the inlet beyond the dock. Today, the paper plates are modest but come piled high with fried seafood, fries, and hush puppies. Order the oysters, top them with cocktail sauce, and wash it all down with a local beer for one of the best dining experiences in town. Bowens may not have white linen tablecloths or awards hanging on the walls, but this is where you want to be eating in Charleston.
April 20, 2021 03:30 PM
 · 
Caroline Eubanks
799b45911c3b3e5582e3a25102b468e4.jpg
Leon's Fine Poultry and Oyster Shop
Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop
Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop
698 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Restaurateur Brooks Reitz built his name with this chicken-and-oyster joint that feels old-school despite its carefully crafted ambiance. On a first visit, it’s sinful not to order the perfectly salted, crispy/juicy fried chicken amalgam shellacked with a glaze of Old Bay and cayenne suspended in melted lard. That necessitates a second visit to gorge on the poached char-grilled lobster and sausage, or the Leon’s Fish Fry, a platter of shrimp, oysters and catfish. Leon’s was the first to open way-Upper King, now the restaurant hotbed, and it’s held onto its cool status thanks to its thoughtful buildout in a restored auto body shop, retaining the exposed rafters and a rollup garage door that opens to a patio out front.
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
8cf0c1e7f8b7d90bf5a33dd238c96a7d.jpg
Edmund’s Oast
Edmund’s Oast
1081 Morrison Dr, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
This cavernous brewpub has a wide-open kitchen, a long bar, tall communal tables, and a patio shaded by live oaks. If you can, grab a seat at the chef’s counter and watch the team spread creamy aïoli on locally made rye bread, topping it with pickled shrimp, vegetables, fresh herbs, and chervil leaves. The beer selection is unparalleled in Charleston, with the restaurant’s own brews ranking among the city’s finest local offerings.
April 20, 2021 04:07 PM
fdd97e08c80d5ac0073ad95f8a0f536f.jpg
Southern Soul Food; Hush Puppies, Red Beans and Rice, Fried Chicken and Gravy with Mashed Potatoes and Collard Greens,Fried Okra
age fotostock
Martha Lou’s Kitchen
1068 Morrison Drive
This tiny, pink soul food restaurant is a great spot to visit for fried chicken, fried pork chops, and, for the adventurous, fried chitterlings. Don’t let all that deliciousness keep you from trying the stand-out veggies, though, which range from lima beans and collards to mac and cheese—yes, mac and cheese is a vegetable in the South.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Angela Fleury
Chef Jacques Larson, Charleston, South Carolina, raw bar, seafood, pizzas, The Obstinate Daughter, Sullivan's Island
Andrew Cebulka / The Obstinate Daughter
The Obstinate Daughter
2063 Middle Street
Chef Jacques Larson operates on the fringes, creating destination restaurants far off the Charleston peninsula, first with his Johns Island trattoria, Wild Olive, and now with this seafood-and-pizza-focused outpost on Sullivan’s Island. His signature ricotta gnocchi with short-rib ragù and horseradish gremolata sets tastebuds salivating and inspires frequent return drives to the beach, as do pizzas like “Old Danger,” featuring pancetta, black pepper, and a farm egg over melted mozzarella and parmesan. Weekend brunch is in especially high demand, but the well-designed, nautical-but-not-kitsch dining room and wraparound raw bar stay packed for lunch and dinner every day of the week. Downstairs, there’s an in-house coffee-and-gelato shop, BeardCat’s, that doles out breakfast sandwiches and lattes in the morning and 20 flavors of house made icy goodness all afternoon and evening.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Angela Fleury
03d615cbf0d2256d9a445ba8f9621513.jpg
Explore Charleston
Little Jack’s Tavern
710 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
When local restaurateurs Brooks Reitz and Tim Mink shut down Saint Alban, Charleston was distraught. They had something different in mind for the space, however, and replaced their airy, all-day café with a cozy steak house straight out of the 1950s. Much like its predecessor, Little Jack’s has quickly established itself as a neighborhood favorite. It’s open every day from 11 a.m. until late in the evening and serves classic, meat-heavy dishes (steak, sliders, pastrami) alongside seasonal salads. A solid menu of classic cocktails (Harvey Wallbangers, sidecars) rounds out the throwback experience.
June 11, 2018 03:19 PM
 · 
Angela Fleury
8ed749a839d94cacc8708ae21c7a37a1.jpg
Butcher & Bee
Butcher & Bee
229 St Philip St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
In the South, it’s quite easy to eat bacon at every meal—it shows up in everything from the Bloody Marys to the brussels sprouts. After several days in Charleston, however, you might need a break from all that meat. Thankfully, the crew at the sandwich shop Butcher & Bee does ingenious things with vegetables. Take, for example, the vegetarian riff on a pulled pork sandwich, in which barbecued squash comes topped with smoked slaw on a perfect hoagie roll.
April 20, 2021 03:25 PM
 · 
Jen Murphy
a2d2a5ed070e1b323190540be77fe7a2.jpg
Chez Nous
Chez Nous
6 Payne Ct, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Everyone seems to be talking about Chez Nous and, frankly, it’s easy to see why. A meal here feels like dining at your most fashionable friend’s place. The restaurant is tucked away from the main drag in a beautiful Charleston single house, with a handwritten menu that changes daily, with the chef taking inspiration from the daily market as well as the cuisines of Northern Italy, Northern Spain, and Southern France. If the weather’s nice, request a table on the porch or in the courtyard.
April 20, 2021 04:08 PM
 · 
Angela Fleury
c9cf0488623ef767a7f3722a6609bbd8.jpg
Nick Stone
Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit
476 1/2 King St, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Whether it’s for breakfast, brunch, or a late eat after a night of revelry on King Street, owner Carrie Morey whips her mother’s recipe of the freshly baked, handmade Southern staples inside this counter-serve bake shop. Consisting of flour, butter, cream cheese, and buttermilk, biscuits come in sweet and savory flavors such as cheese and chive, country ham, blackberry, and black pepper bacon. For a more substantial meal, specials like fried chicken and pickle, and pimento cheese sandwiches are available. You’ll definitely stand in line at this sunny little counter-only shop, but here’s an insider tip: You can order ahead on the Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit app.
April 20, 2021 04:08 PM
 · 
Angela Fleury
963110b051f08631cb82506e04465a79.jpg
Park Cafe
Park Cafe
730 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29403, USA
Despite its refined food and atmosphere, the Park Cafe is really a neighborhood spot at heart. It opens up at 7 a.m. on weekdays, dishing out top-notch coffee and avocado toast, and stays open into the evening with great cocktails and a diverse menu full of local, seasonal ingredients. Try the mushroom-and-walnut pâté, which comes with raw vegetables and crostini.
June 11, 2018 03:34 PM
 · 
Angela Fleury
8cd3c25706af615751720a6869a74436.jpg
Glass Onion
Glass Onion
1219 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407, USA
This sweet restaurant in West Ashley serves up all the Southern classics, from fried green tomatoes to pimento cheese and grits, but makes everything with local ingredients. The grits come from nearby Edisto Island, and much of the produce is sourced from Johns Island. Come at lunch for one of the delicious (and enormous) po’boys, or swing by for dinner and pair fried pork chops with beer, wine, or cocktails from the extensive drink menu.
November 09, 2018 08:25 AM
 · 
Angela Fleury
