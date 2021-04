Xiao Bao Biscuit, on Spring and Rutledge in the Elliotborough neighborhood, is a must. It's one of these wonderfully random places. Look at the paneling on the bar! Occupying a re-purposed gas station, there are some surfer-types among both the clientele and waitstaff, which is perhaps why there is Nicaraguan beer for sale. The menu changes and is always a mix of authentic Asian fare, served without fuss. I would probably eat here for lunch every day if I worked at College of Charleston