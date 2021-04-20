Xiao Bao Biscuit 224 Rutledge Ave

Mon - Sat 11:30am - 2pm, 5:30pm - 10pm

Xiao Bao Biscuit XBB, as locals call it, occupies a remodeled and brightly furnished former gas station in the Elliotborough neighborhood. Catering to its surfer clientele with Nicaraguan beer, the spot also offers a constantly changing menu of authentic Asian fare. Order the Vietnamese-style shrimp toast, a purée of local shrimp, fish sauce, garlic, ginger, lime leaf, and chilies spread on baguette slices, then pan-fried—crispy and satisfying.