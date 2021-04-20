Where are you going?
Workshop

1503 King St, Charleston, SC 29405, USA
Website
| +1 843-996-4500
Workshop Charleston South Carolina United States

More info

Sun, Tue - Thur 11am - 9pm
Mon 11am - 3pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Workshop

Charleston is a relatively small city to sport a food court, and Workshop’s out-of-the-way location on the Peninsula’s Neck underscores that. Situated in a Silicon Valley-esque complex of start-up office spaces, you’ll need to drive to get there, and once at the modern, industrial food hall, you’ll be faced with some tough decisions. The rotating vendors have included Juan Luis, a Tex-Mex spin from BBQ master John Lewis, and seasonal booths where the city’s up-and-coming chefs test out their latest concepts, from Japanese sliders to shareable Indian small plates. Although the vendors change regularly, there’s always a coffee shop, a craft pizza or burger stand, and a variety of ethnic options, making Workshop a must on any dining tour of Charleston’s latest and greatest.  It’s also directly adjacent to Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., a popular hangout and generally regarded among the city’s best breweries.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

