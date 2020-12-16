The Perfect Weekend in Dubai
A weekend in Dubai serves as the perfect starter kit to the city. A place of excess and world-class everything, it's easy to get overwhelmed in Dubai (but in the best way possible). Start with this three day Dubai itinerary that wanders through both traditional and modern-day attractions. Take in the glittering Dubai Mall; the Gold Souk; get a view of the city from the observation deck on the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa; and much more. After that? Go home. Collect your thoughts and book another trip back.
The Dubai Spice Souk is a traditional market located in Deira, near the famed Gold Souk. It's easy to overlook the Spice Souk if you're not looking carefully; tucked into alleyways off of Baniyas Street, the souk is small, but manages to pack a...
Al Fahidi Fort - Bur DubaiAl Fahidi - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd - Downtown Dubai - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Two architectural wondershelpedput Dubai on the map: the Burj Al Arab hotel, which resemblesthe sail of a ship out on the gulf waters, and the Palm Jumeirah, a residential development on a manmade archipelago that fans out in the shape of a huge...
Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Admit it; you're curious. A ski hill in the middle of the desert, on the Persian Gulf, no less, is as wild an idea as humankind has ever concocted—but isn't dreaming big what Dubai is all about? The slopes at Ski Dubai are no substitute for...
When the swell is up and the waves are high, Sunset Beach is Surf City, UAE. Count on left-breaking waves at the Jebel Ali end and right-breaking waves at the northern tip of the beach. In between, expect a busy beach full of tourists, locals, and...
Jebel ali, Al Muntazah - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Where else but Dubai could you find a church, a mosque, and a Sikh temple side by side? Thanks to just this juxtaposition inJebel Ali (a suburb of Dubai), the locals have dubbed the areaReligion City. Of particular interest is the serene and...
Madinat Jumeirah - King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Dar al Masyaf is a tranquil boutique hotel at the end of a white-sand beach, away from the package-tour and convention crowds. It's located within the sprawling Madinat Jumeirah complex of seaside resorts and a shopping souk modeled after a...
Al Fahidi St,Bur Dubai - Al Fahidi Neighborhood (formerly Bastakiya),Near Dubai Museum - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Beloved by artists and curators attending the annual Art Dubai fair, XVA Art Hotel wraps around the three courtyards of the restored 19th-century home of the Seddiqi family, prominent traders who became the emirate’s Rolex dealers. Longtime...
4 17th St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Alserkal Avenueruns through anindustrial area in Dubai where you'll find the core of the city's art scene inside agroup of warehouses. The galleries and exhibition spaceshere area must-see for art lovers and those who want tolearn more about the...
Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve - Dubai - Al Ain Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
An hour's drive from the densely packed skyscrapers and shopping malls of Dubai, Al Maha, which opened in 1999 as the United Arab Emirates' first luxury desert resort, lies within a 55,600-acre nature reserve. Al Maha operates on the African...
Al Musalla Rd. - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Dubai isn't just about shopping and architecture. The Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding offers enriching and intellectually stimulating tours, meant to engage and inform visitors about Emirati history and...
Al Ashat street, الدوحة، Qatar
The Gold Souq: Located in downtown Doha, next to the central bus station and Al Fardan Plaza, this gold market offers anything from very affordable imported bangles and chains to locally made bridal jewelry sets worth hundreds of thousands of...
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The largest mosque in Dubaiand the only one open to non-Muslims, the Jumeirah Mosque dominates the upscale beach area. The cream-colored sandstone structure with twoslim minarets holds some 1,200 faithful. Though it looks historic, the mosque only...
Financial Center Street, Along Sheikh Zayed Road, Next to Burj Khalifa - وسط مدينة دبي - دبي - United Arab Emirates
You may have already seen photos of Dubai Mall on social media, but to visit is more of an experience than just a trip to a mall. While the mall has a lot to offer avid shoppers, other visitors may instead choose...
Jumeirah Mina A'Salam, Madinat Jumeirah - Jumeira Road, Umm Suqeim 3 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
During the many years I lived in Dubai, I must have sipped drinks on the wide, breezy veranda of Bahri Bar hundreds of times. It was the bar I took my many visitors to Dubai—from my Mum to my old school friends—on their first night in the city and...
Gate Village 06, Podium Level - Al Sa'ada St - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Located near the heart of Dubai, Zuma is known for strong classical execution with a hip, contemporary twist. The menu includes both sushi and sashimi alongside modern riffs, such as delicately-sliced sea bass served with truffle oil, yuzu, and...
Ground Floor, Burj Al Salam, 6th Street - Trade Centre - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
The Sum of Us offers dreamy breakfasts like stacks of ricotta pancakes, toast with lobster, or poached eggs with freshly baked roti bread. The airy and spare decor and wooden chairs and table lend the café a serene vibe that...
