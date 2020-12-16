A weekend in Dubai serves as the perfect starter kit to the city. A place of excess and world-class everything, it's easy to get overwhelmed in Dubai (but in the best way possible). Start with this three day Dubai itinerary that wanders through both traditional and modern-day attractions. Take in the glittering Dubai Mall; the Gold Souk; get a view of the city from the observation deck on the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa; and much more. After that? Go home. Collect your thoughts and book another trip back.