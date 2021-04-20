Bahri Bar
Jumeirah Mina A'Salam, Madinat Jumeirah - Jumeira Road, Umm Suqeim 3 - دبي - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 432 3232
Sat - Wed 4pm - 1am
Thur, Fri 4pm - 2am
Your First and Last Drink in DubaiDuring the many years I lived in Dubai, I must have sipped drinks on the wide, breezy veranda of Bahri Bar hundreds of times. It was the bar I took my many visitors to Dubai—from my Mum to my old school friends—on their first night in the city and on their last.
On the first night it was all about setting the scene and creating an impression and on the last it was about making my guests already start to miss Dubai—and thereby ensuring they returned again to visit me!
Although an expat favorite, it's undeniably touristy. But there are few lovelier ways to start a vacation in Dubai than settling into a cushioned chair on a deck strewn with Oriental carpets and dripping with lanterns, sipping a glass of wine, a cocktail or icy cold beer, and feeling the warmth of sun on your face and a breeze wafting in from the Arabian Sea.
The interior of the colonial-inspired bar is sumptuous and that's where you'll want to retreat during the warm (i.e., scorching hot) months of spring and summer. But in the cooler months (i.e., the beautiful stretch of weather from November to April) you need to snag a table on the veranda for views of the abra boats cruising on the man-made waterways, the striking sail-shaped Burj Al Arab, and the sublime sunset. Make sure you book a restaurant for dinner somewhere else, or you might never leave.