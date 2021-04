Spice Souq

I was lucky enough to visit the gold and spice souks in Dubai with an Arabic-speaking friend who helped me talk the shop owners down on everything from fabric and pillowcases to dried roses and cinnamon sticks. We were impressed by the massive quantities of gold (and the price per gram) and enjoyed the smells, colours, textures, and variety in spices. One of my favourite traveling memories was closing down the souks and witnessing the exodus from merchant centre and to the door of the mosque for prayers at sunset.