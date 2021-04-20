XVA Art Hotel
Al Fahidi St,Bur Dubai - Al Fahidi Neighborhood (formerly Bastakiya),Near Dubai Museum - Dubai - United Arab Emirates
| +971 4 353 5383
XVA Art HotelBeloved by artists and curators attending the annual Art Dubai fair, XVA Art Hotel wraps around the three courtyards of the restored 19th-century home of the Seddiqi family, prominent traders who became the emirate’s Rolex dealers. Longtime resident Mona Hauser, founder and owner of the XVA Gallery of contemporary art, decorated each second-floor room of the traditional wind tower house in collaboration with a regional designer or artisan such as Nada Debs, a Lebanese designer known for her custom mother of pearl inlaid furniture. The on-site alfresco vegetarian lounge café—praised by chef Gordon Ramsay as his favorite place to eat in Dubai—is a hangout for independent travelers and resident creatives who linger over mint lemonade, salads, soups, and cheesecake. There is a running trail along Dubai Creek and the hotel can recommend nearby beaches, as well as spa services and fitness centers at all price points.
A peaceful nook in the heart of Dubai's old historical district. You'll find a subtle combination of Arabic, Western and European influences in the food, art, design and even the music that floats in the air. This spot offers a lovely vegetarian cafe, a small old-world hotel, and a gallery that focuses on regional art and artists. XVA offers something for everyone and has been a favorite spot for Dubaians for years.