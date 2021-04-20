Ski Dubai Sheikh Zayed Rd - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

More info Sun - Wed 10am - 11pm Thur 10am - 12am Fri 9am - 12am Sat 9am - 11pm

It's All Downhill From Here Admit it; you're curious. A ski hill in the middle of the desert, on the Persian Gulf, no less, is as wild an idea as humankind has ever concocted—but isn't dreaming big what Dubai is all about? The slopes at Ski Dubai are no substitute for Jackson Hole or Vail, of course, but then again, they're not supposed to be. You go simply for the experience of leaving a housewares shop, sauntering down the hall, and hitting the slopes. All the gear required can be rented at Ski Dubai: They even have long overcoats for women in abayas. You can ski or sled, roll down the hill in inflatable plastic balls, frolic with penguins, or even just ride the chairlifts back and forth. When you're finished skiing, you can head back into the mall for a meal or a movie. You know, just another day in Dubai.