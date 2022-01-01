The Best Things to Do in Dallas
Nature, history, art, culture. Dallas offers them all up in, of course, a big way. Some of the city's top museums include The Perot Museum of Nature and Science, The Dallas Museum of Art, and the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, which focuses on the assasination of President John F. Kennedy. Or if you just want to saunter and explore a neighborhood or two, head to the Bishop Arts District, downtown Dallas, or the Dallas Arts District. Want to soak up some sun? Klyde Warren Park is your go-to.
1717 N Harwood St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
Since its founding in 1903, the DMA (as locals call it) has grown to become one of the top 10 largest museums in the country, with a permanent collection of over 24,000 works culled from around the globe and spanning over 5,000 years of history....
8525 Garland Rd, Dallas, TX 75218, USA
Set on the banks of White Rock Lake, this 66-acre sanctuary offers scenic trails, blooming gardens, and peaceful green spaces for when you want some quiet time with nature—plus kids’ areas, holiday events, and a packed calendar of...
2201 N Field St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
Named for Dallas-based billionaire entrepreneur (and sometime politician) Ross Perot and his wife, Marjorie, this engaging center is actually split into two campuses: one on the grounds of Fair Park in East Dallas, and the other in Victory Park,...
2001 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
It seems wrong to call this Renzo Piano–designed complex a museum—it’s more like a “sculpture safari,” on which you get to experience the pieces in their intended habitat. Opened in 2003, the Nasher Sculpture Center...
Deep Ellum, Dallas, TX, USA
One of Dallas’s earliest neighborhoods, this formerly industrial area just east of downtown has a long history as an entertainment hub, from its days as a hotbed of blues and jazz clubs in the 1920s, to the 1980s, when local bands like the...
403 N Bishop Ave, Dallas, TX 75208, USA
Home to warehouses and bustling trolley stops in the 1920s and ’30s (with the warehouses becoming artists' studios and storage facilities in the ’70s), these few blocks in South Dallas’s Oak Cliff neighborhood were designated a...
1519 Hi Line Dr, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
What was in the mid-20th-century just an inexpensive area to build warehouses and showrooms along the Trinity River has evolved into a vibrant live/work community that’s home to noted restaurants, trendy hangouts, upscale apartment...
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
In the mood for an outdoor yoga session, concert, or movie, a scenic run, or just some time with nature in the midst of the urban sprawl? Head to this 5.2-acre green space, which hangs like a deck over the recessed Woodall Rodgers Freeway, between...
1121 1st Ave, Dallas, TX 75210, USA
If you’ve ventured to this complex only for the annual Texas State Fair, you’re missing out—there’s much more to this National Historic Landmark. Spread out over 277 acres east of downtown, Fair Park does have fairground roots (it was built in...
2301 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
Opened in 1989, this pioneer of the Dallas Arts District was envisioned by renowned architect I.M. Pei to be a temple to both design and sound. A striking exterior of overlapping geometric forms leads to interiors that play upon the changing...
3200 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
Centuries ago, the railroad helped contribute to the birth of Dallas—and now it’s playing a part in keeping the city green. Built over abandoned Missouri-Kansas-Texas line railroad tracks that once bordered the downtown core, the Katy...
411 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75202, USA
When President John F. Kennedy was shot in Dallas in November 1963, the world was introduced to the Texas School Book Depository building, which became the primary crime scene for the assassination. It was from a sixth-floor window in this brick...
1 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
As locals say, “It’s Jerry’s world—we just live in it.” For proof of the power of the legendary Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, look no further than this planet-size stadium, which has served as the home of the...
300 Reunion Blvd E, Dallas, TX 75207, USA
Though Dallas’s downtown skyline has evolved over the last decades, as more gleaming, angular towers have been added to the mix, you’ll still always know you’re looking at the Big D thanks to one iconic structure. Dubbed The...
Trinity Groves, Dallas, TX, USA
Food, fun, and entrepreneurship come together at this 15-acre hub at the base of west Dallas’ Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. The complex was designed as an incubator to nurture and support startups in the worlds of dining, art, entertainment,...
2010 Flora St, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
As the patriarch of one of the most prominent real estate empires in the country, Trammell Crow’s work took him all over the globe—including on frequent trips to Asia, during which he and his wife, Margaret, developed a passion for Asian art. Over...
