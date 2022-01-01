The Best Things to Do in Dallas

Nature, history, art, culture. Dallas offers them all up in, of course, a big way. Some of the city's top museums include The Perot Museum of Nature and Science, The Dallas Museum of Art, and the Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, which focuses on the assasination of President John F. Kennedy. Or if you just want to saunter and explore a neighborhood or two, head to the Bishop Arts District, downtown Dallas, or the Dallas Arts District. Want to soak up some sun? Klyde Warren Park is your go-to.