Klyde Warren Park
2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA
| +1 214-716-4500
Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm
Klyde Warren ParkIn the mood for an outdoor yoga session, concert, or movie, a scenic run, or just some time with nature in the midst of the urban sprawl? Head to this 5.2-acre green space, which hangs like a deck over the recessed Woodall Rodgers Freeway, between Pearl and St. Paul streets, and between downtown and Uptown. In addition to bringing some much-needed nature to the area, the park is dedicated to providing the city with a host of free leisure and educational programming, and being something of a town square for the surrounding neighborhoods. So along with a packed calendar of events and classes, there are areas for croquet, chess, pétanque, and ping-pong, a designated dog park, a putting green, a children’s park, fitness spaces, and even a reading and games room. In between, there are still acres of undeveloped green space just calling out for a blanket and picnic baskets. The main deck-top restaurant, Savor, serves modern gastropub fare, while a rotating selection of food trucks adds variety to the mix.
Feel the Energy of Dallas in Klyde Warren Park
Connecting Downtown Dallas to Uptown over the Woodall Rodgers Freeway is Klyde Warren Park, a green space and activity center for people of all ages. There is always a diverse line up of Dallas’ favorite food trucks lining the park, loads of children at play in the water features and playground and live music on the stage in the evenings on the weekends. I recommend hitting up the park for a post-dinner stroll. Pick up dessert from one of the food trucks and observe the energy on each side of you happening all around the city.
An Oasis Amidst the Skyline
Nestled in a cozy stretch between (and meant to bridge) Dallas' downtown and uptown enclaves, this urban oasis offers a neat retreat with a backdrop of the stunning city skyline. But don't just sit and take in the view, get moving! The park features a slew of fitness classes from Zumba to yoga, a kids' play area, dog park, and equipment rentals to play checkers, table tennis and mini golf. Fore!