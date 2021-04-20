Klyde Warren Park 2012 Woodall Rodgers Fwy, Dallas, TX 75201, USA

Photo courtesy of Office of James Burnett More info Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm

Klyde Warren Park In the mood for an outdoor yoga session, concert, or movie, a scenic run, or just some time with nature in the midst of the urban sprawl? Head to this 5.2-acre green space, which hangs like a deck over the recessed Woodall Rodgers Freeway, between Pearl and St. Paul streets, and between downtown and Uptown. In addition to bringing some much-needed nature to the area, the park is dedicated to providing the city with a host of free leisure and educational programming, and being something of a town square for the surrounding neighborhoods. So along with a packed calendar of events and classes, there are areas for croquet, chess, pétanque, and ping-pong, a designated dog park, a putting green, a children’s park, fitness spaces, and even a reading and games room. In between, there are still acres of undeveloped green space just calling out for a blanket and picnic baskets. The main deck-top restaurant, Savor, serves modern gastropub fare, while a rotating selection of food trucks adds variety to the mix.