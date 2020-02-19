Trinity Groves
Food, fun, and entrepreneurship come together at this 15-acre hub at the base of west Dallas’ Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge. The complex was designed as an incubator to nurture and support startups in the worlds of dining, art, entertainment, and retail, allowing emerging businesses to connect with each other and the community. As a result, tenants may come and go, but you’re always sure to find a diverse selection of wares and eats; recent restaurants, for example, have spotlit sushi, kebabs, “next gen” Mexican, and vegan dishes, while shops have peddled handmade chocolates, Korean snow cones, Southern-style cakes, and works by emerging painters. Most of the spots have indoor seating, but it’s more fun to grab some favorites and sit out on the patio, looking out on the city skyline. Be sure to check the site for info on upcoming events like live music, trivia nights at the brewery, “pizza on the patio” evenings and more.