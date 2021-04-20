Heavy Hitter

The Dallas Museum of Art is one of the world's greatest art institutions. Enlarged and relocated in the early 1980s to the city's Arts District, the $54 million building, designed by Edward Larrabee Barnes, houses more than 24,000 pieces of art from the ancient to the modern. One of the museum's most remarkable exhibits is the Wendy and Emery Reves collection with Impressionist, Post-Impressionist, and Early Modern works housed in a reproduction of the Reves home in France, the Villa La Pausa, which was originally built for and owned by Coco Chanel. Furnishings from the house put this fantastic collection of art in context—you can see it as the owners originally displayed it "at home," while at the same time as imagining what it would have been like to live in chez Chanel.