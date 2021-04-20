Meyerson Symphony Center
2301 Flora St
| +1 214-670-3600
Sun 12pm - 4pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 6pm
Sat 12pm - 8pm
Meyerson Symphony CenterOpened in 1989, this pioneer of the Dallas Arts District was envisioned by renowned architect I.M. Pei to be a temple to both design and sound. A striking exterior of overlapping geometric forms leads to interiors that play upon the changing perspectives of light and movement. In the concert hall are more geometric shapes and forms, but these were meticulously placed with acoustics and unobstructed sight lines in mind; the result is what has been called one of the top performance spaces in the world, seating 2,062 concertgoers over four floors. The center is the home of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Dallas Symphony Chorus, and also hosts an array of local and visiting performers, including noted youth orchestras and children’s choirs. Before or after a show, take time to check out the pieces from the center’s art collection that are displayed throughout the halls, including Ellsworth Kelly’s Blue Green Black Red: The Dallas Panels and a portrait of George Gershwin by Andy Warhol.
almost 7 years ago
Classics by Texans
The Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center puts on amazing displays of live music. The theater hosts acts by the renowned Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Resounding Harmony's 200+ person chorus, and dance shows by different companies. Check their website for the details on what's playing.
over 5 years ago
World-class Acoustics
Designed by well-known architect I. M. Pei, the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center is ranked among the world’s greatest concert halls, and serves as the permanent home of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas Symphony Chorus. Designed in the European shoebox style, it seats 2,062. It also hold the Lay Family Concert Organ, a 453-pipe instrument that’s considered a masterpiece and serves as the focal point of the concert hall. The architectural aesthetics alone make the venue worth a visit, but the acoustics are also world renowned; reverberation is controlled by 74 concrete doors, each weighing in at 2.5 tons, that can be opened and closed around the top of the hall as needed. Further proving that no detail was left unconsidered, a complicated system of curtains and canopies can be controlled for even more customization and unparalleled sound quality.