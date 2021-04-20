Meyerson Symphony Center 2301 Flora St

Photo Tracy Martin More info Sun 12pm - 4pm Mon - Fri 12pm - 6pm Sat 12pm - 8pm

Meyerson Symphony Center Opened in 1989, this pioneer of the Dallas Arts District was envisioned by renowned architect I.M. Pei to be a temple to both design and sound. A striking exterior of overlapping geometric forms leads to interiors that play upon the changing perspectives of light and movement. In the concert hall are more geometric shapes and forms, but these were meticulously placed with acoustics and unobstructed sight lines in mind; the result is what has been called one of the top performance spaces in the world, seating 2,062 concertgoers over four floors. The center is the home of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Dallas Symphony Chorus, and also hosts an array of local and visiting performers, including noted youth orchestras and children’s choirs. Before or after a show, take time to check out the pieces from the center’s art collection that are displayed throughout the halls, including Ellsworth Kelly’s Blue Green Black Red: The Dallas Panels and a portrait of George Gershwin by Andy Warhol.