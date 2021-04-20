Katy Trail 3200 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75201, USA

Katy Trail Centuries ago, the railroad helped contribute to the birth of Dallas—and now it’s playing a part in keeping the city green. Built over abandoned Missouri-Kansas-Texas line railroad tracks that once bordered the downtown core, the Katy Trail is a 3.5-mile-long green space with landscaped pedestrian areas, drinking fountains (for humans and pets), benches, and trails for jogging, cycling, and in-line skating. Lined with native trees and plants, the adaptive-use space offers a car-free link from the American Airlines Center in downtown’s Victory Park all the way to the Mockingbird Station retail complex near SMU’s campus. Since launching in 2000, the trail has also elevated the property values of neighborhoods along the trail, and transformed the lifestyles of area residents, who now have easy access to fitness trails—and can even bike home from a Mavericks game at the American Airlines Center.