The Best Things to Do in Aruba

Natural Pool, Santa Cruz, Aruba

Pass over limestone rocks and through a protected landscape and you’ll arrive at this enchanting pool, which gets up to eight feet deep at times. Surrounded by volcanic outcroppings, it’s so removed from other island attractions that it feels undiscovered and romantic. The water is warm and bubbly and there are some ledges for sitting, all of which make you feel as if you’re in a natural Jacuzzi. Whether you arrive by foot, mountain bike, or jeep, the journey is as exciting as the destination itself. For a dose of adventure, opt for the half-hour guided horseback tour, which winds past caverns and other rock formations on its way to the pool.