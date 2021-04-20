Bubali Bird Sanctuary
J.E. Irausquin Blvd 330, Noord, Aruba
Photo by Ken Grille
Bubali Bird SanctuaryPositioned on Aruba’s west coast, this protected expanse of wetlands is a landing spot for migrating birds. Of the more than 80 species that come to feed, mate, or simply rest here, black-necked stilts are the most common—keep an eye out for their long red legs. Others include green herons, egrets, and Caribbean parakeets. For the best sightings, stop by when the sun is rising or setting. Note: The sanctuary isn't the easiest place to find, which makes this stretch of marsh and mangroves delightfully void of tourists. There are no admission fees or set hours.
More Recommendations
AFAR Ambassador
almost 5 years ago
Aruba's Bounteous Birdlife
More than 180 species of bird can be spotted at any one time on Aruba, while during the winter migration, more than 300 call in on the island. The Bubali Bird Sanctuary's wetlands usually have visiting herons, egrets, pelicans, and more. Arikok National Park is a great place to spot hummingbirds, ospreys, orioles, kestrels, Caribbean parakeets, burrowing owls, and doves hanging out on cactus tops. If you visit the park in the late afternoon, when most of the jeeps have left the area, you'll have the opportunity to spy the birds as they search for food and rest close to shore.