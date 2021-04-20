Aruba's Bounteous Birdlife

More than 180 species of bird can be spotted at any one time on Aruba, while during the winter migration, more than 300 call in on the island. The Bubali Bird Sanctuary's wetlands usually have visiting herons, egrets, pelicans, and more. Arikok National Park is a great place to spot hummingbirds, ospreys, orioles, kestrels, Caribbean parakeets, burrowing owls, and doves hanging out on cactus tops. If you visit the park in the late afternoon, when most of the jeeps have left the area, you'll have the opportunity to spy the birds as they search for food and rest close to shore.