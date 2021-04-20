Andicuri Beach
Some call this cove, positioned on the windward side of the island, Aruba
’s most beautiful beach. It’s pristine and just the right amount of windswept, thanks to the towering limestone cliffs that surround the powdered sands and crystalline waters. If you’re looking for a true escape, the relatively inaccessible Andicuri is your spot—it’s reachable only by four-by-four or a strenuous hike. Once there, you’ll find mostly locals. Swimming isn’t encouraged, but surfers, boogie boarders, and kitesurfers still try to catch the impressive swells. Note: There are no beach facilities, though overhanging ledges provide some shade.