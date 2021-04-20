Antilla Shipwreck
Aruba
Antilla ShipwreckHistory buffs and expert divers score big at this site just 10 minutes off the coast of Aruba. A German freighter during World War II, the 400-foot-long ship is one of the largest wrecks in the Caribbean. Today, its starboard side is blanketed in coral, serving as a home for sponges, anemones, lobsters, and a kaleidoscope of fish. Visibility at the ghost ship is generally 30 to 50 feet, and thanks to virtually zero currents, viewing is easy for both snorkelers and scuba divers. Still, it’s best to explore with a guide, who can lead you through the labyrinth to the most worthy points of interest.
AFAR Ambassador
almost 7 years ago
Snorkel the Wreck of the Antilla
Whereas most undersea wrecks are only accessible to scuba pros, novice snorkelers can easily enjoy the Antilla. The third largest wreck in the Caribbean, the 400-foot freighter sits at a maximum depth of 60 feet, while some of her starboard side peaks above the water.